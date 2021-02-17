Debut Episode of “Young Rock” Television Series On NBC Draws Strong Viewership

Did you watch the premiere episode of the “Young Rock” television series last night?

It drew reportedly drew an impressive 5.034 million viewers and did a 0.90 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #2 for the night third among all shows on network television.

"Young Rock" is a single-camera comedy that tells the story of the wrestling star, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and actor's colorful early years. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he's met along the way.