'I Would Consider A Presidential Run' - The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recently interviewed by Erin Jensen of USA Today to promote his new show “Young Rock” which premiered on NBC last night. Rock said he would consider running for the office of President of the United States if that’s what the American people wanted.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” the former WWE Champion said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Last night’s premiere included a scene where a 10 year old Rock offended a group of wrestlers by saying the sport was “fake.” In response, WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant (played by Matthew Willig) picked the young Rock up to eye level and told him to never use the “F word” again. They then hugged. Rock told USA Today that this was the “family version” of the incident, and that he really received some in-ring disciple when he stepped out of line like that.

“Honestly, what would happen is when I stepped out of line like that, I would be brought into the ring,” Rock said. “Their way of discipline was to take me in the ring. And beat my a– in a way that I learned actually how not fake wrestling is."