WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Braun Strowman Takes Shot At Brock Lesnar Lookalike Parker Boudreaux
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 17, 2021
A follower of Braun Strowman on Twitter tagged 'The Monster Among Men' and mentioned the possibility of a match between Strowman and the recent WWE signee Parker Boudreaux at WrestleMania. Boudreaux is being likened to the next Brock Lesnar in terms of look.
Strowman responded to the follower: "WrestleMania…?????? Lol call me if he figures out how to even put laces in his boots. #IAmTheOnlyBigThing"
https://wrestlr.me/66523/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 17
Feb 17 - There has been a lot of speculation over the last few days that MVP hurt his knee on Monday Night Raw earlier this week. It was further fueled when MV[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - World Wrestling Radio and WrestlingNewsSource.com have agreed to form a long-term partnership effective immediately. This agreement will bring World [...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has filmed content for a second NXT show that will be called NXT EVOLVE. The report notes that show graphics an[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - AEW has announced Luther vs. Orange Cassidy for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The match is being hyped as between two of the most unpredictable wr[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Did you watch the premiere episode of the “Young Rock” television series last night? It drew reportedly drew an impressive 5.034 million [...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recently interviewed by Erin Jensen of USA Today to promote his new show “Young Rock” which prem[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - MLW will present another edition of Fusion tonight with a 'Filthy Island' special, with the following matches announced for the broadcast: - Aztec Ju[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - It’s Wednesday and that means another week of pro-wrestling action on USA Network and TNT. Below are the announced cards for tonight's WWE NXT &[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - A follower of Braun Strowman on Twitter tagged 'The Monster Among Men' and mentioned the possibility of a match between Strowman and the recent W[...]
Feb 17 Edge Wants To Work With Roman Reigns During a recent appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his many years in pro-wrestling and what the future holds. E[...]
Feb 17 - During a recent appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his many years in pro-wrestling and what the future holds. E[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Seth Rollins makes his triumphant return to the show after viciously attacking Cesaro last week on SmackDown. Also stopping by to chat are Women&rsquo[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Following Tuesday's Impact Wrestling, the following matches were announced for next week's show. Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s MatchK[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - AEW has announced a new tag team match for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will go up against TH2. Below is th[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - NJPW was offered a return to AXS TV recently, but turned down the offer in favor of their recently announced Roku deal. It was revealed on the latest[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Due to earthquake damage in the region, NJPW has canceled the February 21 Road to Castle Attack event. NJPW issued the following statement: [...]
Feb 16 Teddy Hart Has Been Sent To Jail Again Teddy Hart is no stranger to breaking the law, as we've previously reported here on WNS. He has been in and out of jail several times throughout his l[...]
Feb 16 - Teddy Hart is no stranger to breaking the law, as we've previously reported here on WNS. He has been in and out of jail several times throughout his l[...]
Feb 16 Carlito Reportedly Done With WWE Carlito was recently interviewed this past Friday on the WhattaDay! show, where he confirmed that his return at the 2021 Royal Rumble and Raw after wa[...]
Feb 16 - Carlito was recently interviewed this past Friday on the WhattaDay! show, where he confirmed that his return at the 2021 Royal Rumble and Raw after wa[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - In an update on MVP's injury sustained on Monday's WWE Raw, PWInsider reports that the leader of The Hurt Business headed to Birmingham, Alabama this [...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - There had been a lot of speculation that Sammy Guevera has heat with AEW management and Tony Khan for turning down a recent cross-over storyline with [...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - WWE has reportedly signed three more independent wrestlers: - UK independent wrestler Millie McKenzie, aged 20 will be reporting to the company&rsquo[...]
Feb 16 Bo Dallas' Current WWE Status Revealed During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE. Meltzer confirmed he is, just WWE [...]
Feb 16 - During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE. Meltzer confirmed he is, just WWE [...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - NJPW is running a Twitter poll that will determine the stipulation for KOPW match between Toru Yano and Chase Owens at Castle Attack. Click here to V[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - NJPW Road to Castle Attack results from February 16 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the results, courtesy of FightFul. - United [...]
Feb 16 WWE Star Injured During Monday's Raw On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on soc[...]
Feb 16 - On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on soc[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - In 2008, Randy Orton was WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 24 and seemingly was on more than one high that night. Orton won his match against Jo[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π