Edge Wants To Work With Roman Reigns

During a recent appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his many years in pro-wrestling and what the future holds.

Edge was asked if there is anybody on the current roster he would like to work with, and he responded

"Roman Reigns. For years I've been saying, especially when Jay and I had our podcast, he was getting all kinds of flack and, you know, I never understood because I know how talented that guy is and I could see the guy that was in there that just kind of wasn't allowed to come out character-wise. So he was a guy that I always saw, I was like, 'man what I could do with that guy.'

But there's loads of them. There really is. A guy like Cesaro or Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. Like, AJ Styles, so I started in '92, I think AJ started in like '96, and we've never wrestled, which is insane. We've both been in the industry that long, we're just always separate places. He was TNA or he was Japan, and I was WWE my entire career. That's another aspect of it too, is these guys that I haven't wrestled that I should have by now, so that's really cool." (Quote Fightful).