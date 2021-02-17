Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy has stated that Hardy & Hangman, victorious in their tag debut, are now a full-time team. AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Matt’s request to book them a tag match vs. TH2 tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite to allow Hangman to settle unfinished business from -1’s birthday party! https://t.co/jQ1NRDpur8 pic.twitter.com/T8RXuq00d8

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz - Women’s Title Elimination Tournament Match: Serena Deeb vs. Riho - Hangman Page - Matt Hardy vs. The Hybrid2 - FTR vs. Matt and Mike Sydal - Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, & Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade - Sting calls out Team Taz

Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will go up against TH2.

AEW has announced a new tag team match for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

MLW Fusion Preview, Card For Tonight's 'Filthy Island' Special

MLW will present another edition of Fusion tonight with a 'Filthy Island' special, with the following matches announced for the broadcast: - Aztec Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega- No Holds B[...] Feb 17 - MLW will present another edition of Fusion tonight with a 'Filthy Island' special, with the following matches announced for the broadcast: - Aztec Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega- No Holds B[...]

Matches For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

It’s Wednesday and that means another week of pro-wrestling action on USA Network and TNT. Below are the announced cards for tonight's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite. AEW Dynamite on TNT - A[...] Feb 17 - It’s Wednesday and that means another week of pro-wrestling action on USA Network and TNT. Below are the announced cards for tonight's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite. AEW Dynamite on TNT - A[...]

Braun Strowman Takes Shot At Brock Lesnar Lookalike Parker Boudreaux

A follower of Braun Strowman on Twitter tagged 'The Monster Among Men' and mentioned the possibility of a match between Strowman and the recent WWE signee Parker Boudreaux at WrestleMania. Boudre[...] Feb 17 - A follower of Braun Strowman on Twitter tagged 'The Monster Among Men' and mentioned the possibility of a match between Strowman and the recent WWE signee Parker Boudreaux at WrestleMania. Boudre[...]

Edge Wants To Work With Roman Reigns

During a recent appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his many years in pro-wrestling and what the future holds. Edge was asked if there is anybody on the current r[...] Feb 17 - During a recent appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his many years in pro-wrestling and what the future holds. Edge was asked if there is anybody on the current r[...]

Seth Rollins Addresses What’s Next For Him On SmackDown

Seth Rollins makes his triumphant return to the show after viciously attacking Cesaro last week on SmackDown. Also stopping by to chat are Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Ka[...] Feb 17 - Seth Rollins makes his triumphant return to the show after viciously attacking Cesaro last week on SmackDown. Also stopping by to chat are Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Ka[...]

Three Matches Including A Tables Match Announced For Next Week's Impact

Following Tuesday's Impact Wrestling, the following matches were announced for next week's show. Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s MatchKimber Lee & Susan vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grac[...] Feb 17 - Following Tuesday's Impact Wrestling, the following matches were announced for next week's show. Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s MatchKimber Lee & Susan vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grac[...]

Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will go up against TH2.

NJPW Recently Turned Down AXS TV Return

NJPW was offered a return to AXS TV recently, but turned down the offer in favor of their recently announced Roku deal. It was revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that AXS TV was interest[...] Feb 17 - NJPW was offered a return to AXS TV recently, but turned down the offer in favor of their recently announced Roku deal. It was revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that AXS TV was interest[...]

NJPW Cancels Sunday’s Road To Castle Attack Event

Due to earthquake damage in the region, NJPW has canceled the February 21 Road to Castle Attack event. NJPW issued the following statement: February 21 Road to Castle Attack event cancelled [...] Feb 17 - Due to earthquake damage in the region, NJPW has canceled the February 21 Road to Castle Attack event. NJPW issued the following statement: February 21 Road to Castle Attack event cancelled [...]

Teddy Hart Has Been Sent To Jail Again

Teddy Hart is no stranger to breaking the law, as we've previously reported here on WNS. He has been in and out of jail several times throughout his life, and now he's headed back in. His active book[...] Feb 16 - Teddy Hart is no stranger to breaking the law, as we've previously reported here on WNS. He has been in and out of jail several times throughout his life, and now he's headed back in. His active book[...]

Carlito Reportedly Done With WWE

Carlito was recently interviewed this past Friday on the WhattaDay! show, where he confirmed that his return at the 2021 Royal Rumble and Raw after was a one-off and he's now on his own. He said he's[...] Feb 16 - Carlito was recently interviewed this past Friday on the WhattaDay! show, where he confirmed that his return at the 2021 Royal Rumble and Raw after was a one-off and he's now on his own. He said he's[...]

Update on MVP Suffering Injury During Monday's WWE Raw

In an update on MVP's injury sustained on Monday's WWE Raw, PWInsider reports that the leader of The Hurt Business headed to Birmingham, Alabama this morning to see a doctor about his knee. This is th[...] Feb 16 - In an update on MVP's injury sustained on Monday's WWE Raw, PWInsider reports that the leader of The Hurt Business headed to Birmingham, Alabama this morning to see a doctor about his knee. This is th[...]

Sammy Guevara References Rumor Of Heat With AEW Management

There had been a lot of speculation that Sammy Guevera has heat with AEW management and Tony Khan for turning down a recent cross-over storyline with Impact Wrestling. Some sources are adamant things [...] Feb 16 - There had been a lot of speculation that Sammy Guevera has heat with AEW management and Tony Khan for turning down a recent cross-over storyline with Impact Wrestling. Some sources are adamant things [...]

WWE Signs Three More Independent Wrestlers

WWE has reportedly signed three more independent wrestlers: - UK independent wrestler Millie McKenzie, aged 20 will be reporting to the company’s NXT UK brand, according to talkSPORT’s Al[...] Feb 16 - WWE has reportedly signed three more independent wrestlers: - UK independent wrestler Millie McKenzie, aged 20 will be reporting to the company’s NXT UK brand, according to talkSPORT’s Al[...]

Bo Dallas' Current WWE Status Revealed

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE. Meltzer confirmed he is, just WWE creative has nothing for him right now. "Yes, h[...] Feb 16 - During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE. Meltzer confirmed he is, just WWE creative has nothing for him right now. "Yes, h[...]

Vote To Determine Stipulation For Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano At NJPW Castle Attack

NJPW is running a Twitter poll that will determine the stipulation for KOPW match between Toru Yano and Chase Owens at Castle Attack. Click here to VOTE. KOPW 2021 stipulation poll underway Two v[...] Feb 16 - NJPW is running a Twitter poll that will determine the stipulation for KOPW match between Toru Yano and Chase Owens at Castle Attack. Click here to VOTE. KOPW 2021 stipulation poll underway Two v[...]

NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results (2/16)

NJPW Road to Castle Attack results from February 16 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the results, courtesy of FightFul. - United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-[...] Feb 16 - NJPW Road to Castle Attack results from February 16 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the results, courtesy of FightFul. - United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-[...]

WWE Star Injured During Monday's Raw

On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on social media that MVP appeared to hurt his leg/knee d[...] Feb 16 - On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on social media that MVP appeared to hurt his leg/knee d[...]

Randy Orton Reveals He Smoked Marijuana With Snoop Dogg At WrestleMania 24

In 2008, Randy Orton was WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 24 and seemingly was on more than one high that night. Orton won his match against John Cena and Triple H but it is events prior to tha[...] Feb 16 - In 2008, Randy Orton was WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 24 and seemingly was on more than one high that night. Orton won his match against John Cena and Triple H but it is events prior to tha[...]

WWE Further Restricting Talent Making Money On Social Media

WWE is reportedly further clamping down on talent using social media to make money, according to WrestlingInc. The company will first issue a warning, followed by a fine and then suspension for repea[...] Feb 16 - WWE is reportedly further clamping down on talent using social media to make money, according to WrestlingInc. The company will first issue a warning, followed by a fine and then suspension for repea[...]

Tonight's AEW Dark Card, Jon Moxley In Action

The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the show which features Jon Moxley in action. - Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz -[...] Feb 16 - The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the show which features Jon Moxley in action. - Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz -[...]

Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Listens To Fans

During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle commented on Vince McMahon plays attention to the WWE audience or just himself: "Vince listens to t[...] Feb 16 - During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle commented on Vince McMahon plays attention to the WWE audience or just himself: "Vince listens to t[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Feb. 15, 2021)

The following are the results of the February 15, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The Miz announced that he will not be competing in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match this Su[...] Feb 15 - The following are the results of the February 15, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The Miz announced that he will not be competing in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match this Su[...]

Sheamus Wins Gauntlet Match to Enter WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match Last

In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Match to earn the right to enter this Sunday's WWE Ch[...] Feb 15 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Match to earn the right to enter this Sunday's WWE Ch[...]