Carlito Reportedly Done With WWE

Carlito was recently interviewed this past Friday on the WhattaDay! show, where he confirmed that his return at the 2021 Royal Rumble and Raw after was a one-off and he's now on his own.

He said he's open to returning to WWE in the future or going to AEW but he's not under contract to any company right now.

This explains why he wasn't on Raw the past two weeks despite reports that he would be given a 3-week tryout.