You try doing it with one good knee.🤷🏽‍♂️

It remains unknown how bad the injury is and if MVP will require time out but he has told a fan on Twitter that he has "one good knee."

In an update on MVP's injury sustained on Monday's WWE Raw, PWInsider reports that the leader of The Hurt Business headed to Birmingham, Alabama this morning to see a doctor about his knee. This is the location of the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center where WWE has their talent have surgery.

Teddy Hart Has Been Sent To Jail Again

Carlito Reportedly Done With WWE

Update on MVP Suffering Injury During Monday's WWE Raw

Sammy Guevara References Rumor Of Heat With AEW Management

WWE Signs Three More Independent Wrestlers

Bo Dallas' Current WWE Status Revealed

Vote To Determine Stipulation For Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano At NJPW Castle Attack

NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results (2/16)

WWE Star Injured During Monday's Raw

Randy Orton Reveals He Smoked Marijuana With Snoop Dogg At WrestleMania 24

WWE Further Restricting Talent Making Money On Social Media

Tonight's AEW Dark Card, Jon Moxley In Action

Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Listens To Fans

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Feb. 15, 2021)

The following are the results of the February 15, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The Miz announced that he will not be competing in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match this Su[...] Feb 15 - The following are the results of the February 15, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The Miz announced that he will not be competing in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match this Su[...]

Sheamus Wins Gauntlet Match to Enter WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match Last

In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Match to earn the right to enter this Sunday's WWE Ch[...] Feb 15 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Match to earn the right to enter this Sunday's WWE Ch[...]

Report: Is Lacey Evans Legitimately Pregnant or Was Her Announcement Part of a Storyline?

As was previously reported, during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans announced that she is pregnant. According to reports from PWInsider.com, WrestlingInc.com and Sportskeeda.co[...] Feb 15 - As was previously reported, during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans announced that she is pregnant. According to reports from PWInsider.com, WrestlingInc.com and Sportskeeda.co[...]

Shayna Baszler Defeats Lana via Submission on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler defeated Lana with the Kirifuda Clutch submission hold.[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler defeated Lana with the Kirifuda Clutch submission hold.[...]

Kofi Kingston to Replace The Miz in WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

As was previously reported, The Miz announced earlier tonight that he has removed himself from this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. The Miz tried to convince WWE official Adam Pe[...] Feb 15 - As was previously reported, The Miz announced earlier tonight that he has removed himself from this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. The Miz tried to convince WWE official Adam Pe[...]

Lacey Evans Announces That She Is Pregnant During Tonight's Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans was scheduled to tag with Peyton Royce to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Asuka. As Charlotte was pursuing [...] Feb 15 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans was scheduled to tag with Peyton Royce to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Asuka. As Charlotte was pursuing [...]

Bad Bunny Captures the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw!

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship in the backstage area. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were standing nearby, and Priest incapa[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship in the backstage area. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were standing nearby, and Priest incapa[...]

Matt Riddle & Lucha House Party def. The Hurt Business on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik picked up a victory over Montel Vontavious Porter and the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Al[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik picked up a victory over Montel Vontavious Porter and the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Al[...]

The Miz Withdraws from This Sunday's Elimination Chamber Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz announced that he has removed himself from Sunday's Elimination Chamber Match. "I am removing myself the #WW[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz announced that he has removed himself from Sunday's Elimination Chamber Match. "I am removing myself the #WW[...]

Direction For WWE Storyline Being Rewritten

WrestlingInc reports that at this moment a top WWE storyline is going to be making a change. The change should be addressed on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. The bit being changed is a RAW an[...] Feb 15 - WrestlingInc reports that at this moment a top WWE storyline is going to be making a change. The change should be addressed on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. The bit being changed is a RAW an[...]

Cody Rhodes: 'There’s No Reason That There Couldn’t Be A Potential WWE Crossover'

