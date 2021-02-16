WWE Signs Three More Independent Wrestlers

WWE has reportedly signed three more independent wrestlers:

- UK independent wrestler Millie McKenzie, aged 20 will be reporting to the company’s NXT UK brand, according to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy.

McKenzie has worked for WWE in the past, and also competed in the tournament to determine the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion back in 2018.

- Fightful is reporting that Christian Casanova has signed a WWE deal and will be a part of the upcoming WWE Performance Center class. He has worked with Beyond, GCW and EVOLVE.

- In addition to Casanova, Fightful is reporting that WWE has signed another independent wrestler in Blake Christian. Christian has worked for Impact Wrestling and recent NJPW Strong tapings.