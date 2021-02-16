WWE Star Injured During Monday's Raw

On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on social media that MVP appeared to hurt his leg/knee during that match.

Later in the night on Raw Talk, MVP was limping with crutches.

On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed MVP's injury.

“Did you see MVP blow out his knee? I don’t know how serious it was, he either took, I don’t think it was from this, he either took a bump off the apron and landed on his feet then he gets into the ring, it seems like he was walking in the ring and his knee just went out. It didn’t play into the match, he was limping…they were helping him to the back when the camera was off, but when the camera was on, he was trying to walk on his own and gut it out and not sell it. It was very similar, remember when Kevin Nash tore his quad? Yeah, it was a very similar look, you know you just take a step and all of a sudden boom. I don’t know for sure if it was a knee, but he was limping pretty bad. He’s hurt, but I don’t know the extent of the injury. I don’t know if it’s serious or just tweaked it, but he got hurt in the latter stages of the match.”

