WWE Star Injured During Monday's Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 16, 2021
On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on social media that MVP appeared to hurt his leg/knee during that match.
Later in the night on Raw Talk, MVP was limping with crutches.
On today's episode of
Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed MVP's injury.
“Did you see MVP blow out his knee? I don’t know how serious it was, he either took, I don’t think it was from this, he either took a bump off the apron and landed on his feet then he gets into the ring, it seems like he was walking in the ring and his knee just went out. It didn’t play into the match, he was limping…they were helping him to the back when the camera was off, but when the camera was on, he was trying to walk on his own and gut it out and not sell it.
It was very similar, remember when Kevin Nash tore his quad? Yeah, it was a very similar look, you know you just take a step and all of a sudden boom. I don’t know for sure if it was a knee, but he was limping pretty bad. He’s hurt, but I don’t know the extent of the injury. I don’t know if it’s serious or just tweaked it, but he got hurt in the latter stages of the match.”
Thanks to
WrestlingNews.co for transcription.
https://wrestlr.me/66508/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 16
Feb 16 - In an update on MVP's injury sustained on Monday's WWE Raw, PWInsider reports that the leader of The Hurt Business headed to Birmingham, Alabama this [...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - There had been a lot of speculation that Sammy Guevera has heat with AEW management and Tony Khan for turning down a recent cross-over storyline with [...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - WWE has reportedly signed three more independent wrestlers: - UK independent wrestler Millie McKenzie, aged 20 has will be reporting to the company&r[...]
Feb 16 Bo Dallas' Current WWE Status Revealed During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE. Meltzer confirmed he is, just WWE [...]
Feb 16 - During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE. Meltzer confirmed he is, just WWE [...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - NJPW is running a Twitter poll that will determine the stipulation for KOPW match between Toru Yano and Chase Owens at Castle Attack. Click here to V[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - NJPW Road to Castle Attack results from February 16 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the results, courtesy of FightFul. - United [...]
Feb 16 WWE Star Injured During Monday's Raw On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on soc[...]
Feb 16 - On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on soc[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - In 2008, Randy Orton was WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 24 and seemingly was on more than one high that night. Orton won his match against Jo[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - WWE is reportedly further clamping down on talent using social media to make money, according to WrestlingInc. The company will first issue a warning[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the show which features J[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle commented on Vince McMahon plays attention to the WWE aud[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - The following are the results of the February 15, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The Miz announced that he will not be competing in the [...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Mat[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - As was previously reported, during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans announced that she is pregnant. According to reports from [...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler defea[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - As was previously reported, The Miz announced earlier tonight that he has removed himself from this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Matc[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans was scheduled to tag with Peyton Royce to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Raw W[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship in the backstage area. Damian Priest and[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik picked up a victory over Montel Vontavious Porter and the Raw[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz announced that he has removed himself from Sunday's Eliminati[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - WrestlingInc reports that at this moment a top WWE storyline is going to be making a change. The change should be addressed on tonight's episode of Mo[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - During a recent interview with the New York Post, AEW Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes discussed the prospects of working with NJPW. He [...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that with the exception of NXT Champion Finn Balor, very few wrestlers on the r[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - WrestleCon has announced that Lex Luger will be part of the 2021 event, joining other legends such as Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter and Ted Dibiase. Th[...]
Feb 15
Feb 15 - Christian recently came out of retirement during the Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 match to the delight of many. However, one man who didn't seem to h[...]