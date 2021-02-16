Randy Orton Reveals He Smoked Marijuana With Snoop Dogg At WrestleMania 24

In 2008, Randy Orton was WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 24 and seemingly was on more than one high that night.

Orton won his match against John Cena and Triple H but it is events prior to that match that has people talking in 2020.

Orton revealed on Twitter he smoked some marijuana with Snoop Dogg ahead of his WrestleMania 24 match.

Snoop was the "Master of Ceremonies" for Playboy BunnyMania Lumberjill match at WrestleMania 24.