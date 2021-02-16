Tonight's AEW Dark Card, Jon Moxley In Action

- The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott

Below is the card for the show which features Jon Moxley in action.

The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.

Carlito Reportedly Done With WWE

Carlito was recently interviewed this past Friday on the WhattaDay! show, where he confirmed that his return at the 2021 Royal Rumble and Raw after wa[...] Feb 16 - Carlito was recently interviewed this past Friday on the WhattaDay! show, where he confirmed that his return at the 2021 Royal Rumble and Raw after wa[...]

Update on MVP Suffering Injury During Monday's WWE Raw

In an update on MVP's injury sustained on Monday's WWE Raw, PWInsider reports that the leader of The Hurt Business headed to Birmingham, Alabama this [...] Feb 16 - In an update on MVP's injury sustained on Monday's WWE Raw, PWInsider reports that the leader of The Hurt Business headed to Birmingham, Alabama this [...]

Sammy Guevara References Rumor Of Heat With AEW Management

There had been a lot of speculation that Sammy Guevera has heat with AEW management and Tony Khan for turning down a recent cross-over storyline with [...] Feb 16 - There had been a lot of speculation that Sammy Guevera has heat with AEW management and Tony Khan for turning down a recent cross-over storyline with [...]

WWE Signs Three More Independent Wrestlers

WWE has reportedly signed three more independent wrestlers: - UK independent wrestler Millie McKenzie, aged 20 has will be reporting to the company&r[...] Feb 16 - WWE has reportedly signed three more independent wrestlers: - UK independent wrestler Millie McKenzie, aged 20 has will be reporting to the company&r[...]

Bo Dallas' Current WWE Status Revealed

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE. Meltzer confirmed he is, just WWE [...] Feb 16 - During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE. Meltzer confirmed he is, just WWE [...]

Vote To Determine Stipulation For Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano At NJPW Castle Attack

NJPW is running a Twitter poll that will determine the stipulation for KOPW match between Toru Yano and Chase Owens at Castle Attack. Click here to V[...] Feb 16 - NJPW is running a Twitter poll that will determine the stipulation for KOPW match between Toru Yano and Chase Owens at Castle Attack. Click here to V[...]

NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results (2/16)

NJPW Road to Castle Attack results from February 16 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the results, courtesy of FightFul. - United [...] Feb 16 - NJPW Road to Castle Attack results from February 16 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the results, courtesy of FightFul. - United [...]

WWE Star Injured During Monday's Raw

On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on soc[...] Feb 16 - On Monday's WWE Raw, Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. It was pointed out by many on soc[...]

Randy Orton Reveals He Smoked Marijuana With Snoop Dogg At WrestleMania 24

In 2008, Randy Orton was WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 24 and seemingly was on more than one high that night. Orton won his match against Jo[...] Feb 16 - In 2008, Randy Orton was WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 24 and seemingly was on more than one high that night. Orton won his match against Jo[...]

WWE Further Restricting Talent Making Money On Social Media

WWE is reportedly further clamping down on talent using social media to make money, according to WrestlingInc. The company will first issue a warning[...] Feb 16 - WWE is reportedly further clamping down on talent using social media to make money, according to WrestlingInc. The company will first issue a warning[...]

Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Listens To Fans

During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle commented on Vince McMahon plays attention to the WWE aud[...] Feb 16 - During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle commented on Vince McMahon plays attention to the WWE aud[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Feb. 15, 2021)

The following are the results of the February 15, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The Miz announced that he will not be competing in the [...] Feb 15 - The following are the results of the February 15, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The Miz announced that he will not be competing in the [...]

Sheamus Wins Gauntlet Match to Enter WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match Last

In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Mat[...] Feb 15 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Mat[...]

Report: Is Lacey Evans Legitimately Pregnant or Was Her Announcement Part of a Storyline?

As was previously reported, during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans announced that she is pregnant. According to reports from [...] Feb 15 - As was previously reported, during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans announced that she is pregnant. According to reports from [...]

Shayna Baszler Defeats Lana via Submission on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler defea[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler defea[...]

Kofi Kingston to Replace The Miz in WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

As was previously reported, The Miz announced earlier tonight that he has removed himself from this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Matc[...] Feb 15 - As was previously reported, The Miz announced earlier tonight that he has removed himself from this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Matc[...]

Lacey Evans Announces That She Is Pregnant During Tonight's Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans was scheduled to tag with Peyton Royce to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Raw W[...] Feb 15 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans was scheduled to tag with Peyton Royce to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Raw W[...]

Bad Bunny Captures the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw!

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship in the backstage area. Damian Priest and[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship in the backstage area. Damian Priest and[...]

Matt Riddle & Lucha House Party def. The Hurt Business on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik picked up a victory over Montel Vontavious Porter and the Raw[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik picked up a victory over Montel Vontavious Porter and the Raw[...]

The Miz Withdraws from This Sunday's Elimination Chamber Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz announced that he has removed himself from Sunday's Eliminati[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz announced that he has removed himself from Sunday's Eliminati[...]

Direction For WWE Storyline Being Rewritten

WrestlingInc reports that at this moment a top WWE storyline is going to be making a change. The change should be addressed on tonight's episode of Mo[...] Feb 15 - WrestlingInc reports that at this moment a top WWE storyline is going to be making a change. The change should be addressed on tonight's episode of Mo[...]

Cody Rhodes: 'There’s No Reason That There Couldn’t Be A Potential WWE Crossover'

During a recent interview with the New York Post, AEW Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes discussed the prospects of working with NJPW. He [...] Feb 15 - During a recent interview with the New York Post, AEW Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes discussed the prospects of working with NJPW. He [...]

How Much Money WWE NXT Superstars Are Currently Making

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that with the exception of NXT Champion Finn Balor, very few wrestlers on the r[...] Feb 15 - On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that with the exception of NXT Champion Finn Balor, very few wrestlers on the r[...]