Report: Is Lacey Evans Legitimately Pregnant or Was Her Announcement Part of a Storyline?

As was previously reported, during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans announced that she is pregnant.

According to reports from PWInsider.com, WrestlingInc.com and Sportskeeda.com, Lacey's pregnancy announcement is not part of WWE's storyline plans. Lacey is legitimately pregnant.

Lacey reportedly informed WWE officials of her pregnancy earlier today before Raw went on the air, and the decision was made to have her announce her pregnancy during the program.

WNS would like to congratulate Lacey Evans, and we wish her a healthy pregnancy.