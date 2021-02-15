Kofi Kingston to Replace The Miz in WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

As was previously reported, The Miz announced earlier tonight that he has removed himself from this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match.

The Miz tried to convince WWE official Adam Pearce to put John Morrison in the Chamber in place of Miz due to Morrison being a former WWE ECW (WWECW) World Heavyweight Champion. Instead, Miz was placed in a match with Kofi Kingston, with the stipulation being that if Miz won, Morrison would enter the Chamber, and if Kofi won, then he would enter the Chamber instead.

Kofi was able to defeat The Miz with Trouble in Paradise and earn his spot in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match.