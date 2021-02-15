Bad Bunny Captures the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw!
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Feb 15, 2021
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship in the backstage area. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were standing nearby, and Priest incapacitated Tozawa. Bad Bunny then pinned Tozawa to capture his first championship in WWE, the 24/7 Championship.
