Direction For WWE Storyline Being Rewritten

WrestlingInc reports that at this moment a top WWE storyline is going to be making a change. The change should be addressed on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The bit being changed is a RAW angle, and as stated this will be brought up on tonight's episode. It's likely this may end up impacting a scheduled match that is set to take place during Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV.

As of this post, WWE has that non title Gauntlet Match main event advertised for tonight. It features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and The Miz. WWE also said that it'll feature McIntyre on MizTV with The Miz and John Morrison.