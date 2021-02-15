How Much Money WWE NXT Superstars Are Currently Making

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that with the exception of NXT Champion Finn Balor, very few wrestlers on the roster are making big money. Dave Meltzer revealed the starting range for NXT is around $50,000 – $60,000 depending on the person, which might increase a little if they are a former football star.

Meltzer reports that most are making in the low $100,000’s per year.

"They’re not making $250,000 or $300,000 or anything like that," said Meltzer, "Balor I’m sure is, but I don’t think anyone else is. They’re probably in the low $100,000’s." he added.

Meltzer also revealed that one unnamed wrestler on the NXT roster who had been there years makes $130,000.

"I know one of the top people in NXT that’s been there for a long time, and he should be making a ton, but he’s making $130,000,” Meltzer said. “So, they might be making like $130,000, $150,000. Adam Cole might be making a little more, he should be. But that’s the range."

Thanks to WrestlingInc. for the quotes.