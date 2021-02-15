'Christian And I Didn’t Have A Wonderful Marriage' - Vince Russo

Christian recently came out of retirement during the Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 match to the delight of many. However, one man who didn't seem to have a strong bond with Christian was former creative writer Vince Russo.

During a recent edition of his podcast, he talked about working with Christian in TNA Wrestling.

"First of all, I worked with Christian. Christian and I didn’t have a wonderful marriage, and I’ll tell you why. When I worked with Christian…when you do pre-tapes, especially when you are taping various shows in a day – and we had to do that with TNA because they didn’t have the money, so sometimes we would have to tape 4 or 5 shows a day, Ok?

When I had to do pre-tapes with Christian, he would overanalyze and practice. Bro, for hours. For hours! It’s like, you know, yeah, I appreciate the professionalism, but bro, we gotta go! We gotta get this sh*t done! We’ve gotta go. So, it drove me freaking crazy!"