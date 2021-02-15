Bow Wow Is Training With WWE Hall Of Famer

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

A lot of the wrestlers who are coming for me on twitter should be happy im going back and forth. Most have like 70k followers. Im actually helping you become a bigger name 😂😂 (million dollar man laugh) how you on RAW with 50k followers. Something not adding up. 😂

I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe . LOCKED IN

He also took a shot at WWE stars with a lack of Twitter followers.

Bow Wow has announced on Twitter that be training with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Bow Wow recently revealed his intention to join WWE.

Sheamus Wins Gauntlet Match to Enter WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match Last

In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Mat[...] Feb 15 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Mat[...]

Report: Is Lacey Evans Legitimately Pregnant or Was Her Announcement Part of a Storyline?

As was previously reported, during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans announced that she is pregnant. According to reports from [...] Feb 15 - As was previously reported, during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans announced that she is pregnant. According to reports from [...]

Shayna Baszler Defeats Lana via Submission on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler defea[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler defea[...]

Kofi Kingston to Replace The Miz in WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

As was previously reported, The Miz announced earlier tonight that he has removed himself from this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Matc[...] Feb 15 - As was previously reported, The Miz announced earlier tonight that he has removed himself from this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Matc[...]

Lacey Evans Announces That She Is Pregnant During Tonight's Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans was scheduled to tag with Peyton Royce to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Raw W[...] Feb 15 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans was scheduled to tag with Peyton Royce to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Raw W[...]

Bad Bunny Captures the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw!

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship in the backstage area. Damian Priest and[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship in the backstage area. Damian Priest and[...]

Matt Riddle & Lucha House Party def. The Hurt Business on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik picked up a victory over Montel Vontavious Porter and the Raw[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik picked up a victory over Montel Vontavious Porter and the Raw[...]

The Miz Withdraws from This Sunday's Elimination Chamber Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz announced that he has removed himself from Sunday's Eliminati[...] Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz announced that he has removed himself from Sunday's Eliminati[...]

Direction For WWE Storyline Being Rewritten

WrestlingInc reports that at this moment a top WWE storyline is going to be making a change. The change should be addressed on tonight's episode of Mo[...] Feb 15 - WrestlingInc reports that at this moment a top WWE storyline is going to be making a change. The change should be addressed on tonight's episode of Mo[...]

Cody Rhodes: 'There’s No Reason That There Couldn’t Be A Potential WWE Crossover'

During a recent interview with the New York Post, AEW Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes discussed the prospects of working with NJPW. He [...] Feb 15 - During a recent interview with the New York Post, AEW Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes discussed the prospects of working with NJPW. He [...]

How Much Money WWE NXT Superstars Are Currently Making

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that with the exception of NXT Champion Finn Balor, very few wrestlers on the r[...] Feb 15 - On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that with the exception of NXT Champion Finn Balor, very few wrestlers on the r[...]

Lex Luger Announced For 2021 WrestleCon Event

WrestleCon has announced that Lex Luger will be part of the 2021 event, joining other legends such as Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter and Ted Dibiase. Th[...] Feb 15 - WrestleCon has announced that Lex Luger will be part of the 2021 event, joining other legends such as Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter and Ted Dibiase. Th[...]

'Christian And I Didn’t Have A Wonderful Marriage' - Vince Russo

Christian recently came out of retirement during the Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 match to the delight of many. However, one man who didn't seem to h[...] Feb 15 - Christian recently came out of retirement during the Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 match to the delight of many. However, one man who didn't seem to h[...]

Bow Wow Is Training With WWE Hall Of Famer

Bow Wow has announced on Twitter that be training with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Bow Wow recently revealed his intention to join WWE. He also took a[...] Feb 15 - Bow Wow has announced on Twitter that be training with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Bow Wow recently revealed his intention to join WWE. He also took a[...]

ROH Announces Details For 19th Anniversary PPV

Ring of Honor issued the following press release: Ring of Honor has been delivering the best professional wrestling on the planet for nearly two deca[...] Feb 15 - Ring of Honor issued the following press release: Ring of Honor has been delivering the best professional wrestling on the planet for nearly two deca[...]

Update On The Sammy Guevara / Impact Situation

In an update on the Sammy Guevara situation, and a recent report which suggested he has heat on him for turning down an angle in Impact Wrestling, Dav[...] Feb 15 - In an update on the Sammy Guevara situation, and a recent report which suggested he has heat on him for turning down an angle in Impact Wrestling, Dav[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE Raw - Gauntlet Match, Drew McIntrye on MizTv

Tonight’s WWE Raw on the USA Network will be the final show for the red brand before next Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. WWE [...] Feb 15 - Tonight’s WWE Raw on the USA Network will be the final show for the red brand before next Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. WWE [...]

X-Division Championship Match Announced For Tuesday's Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced an X-Division Championship match for their upcoming episode on Tuesday. It has been revealed that TJP will defend his [...] Feb 15 - Impact Wrestling has announced an X-Division Championship match for their upcoming episode on Tuesday. It has been revealed that TJP will defend his [...]

Gabbi Tuft Reflect On NXT Being The Place 'Where Wrestlers Go To Die'

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Gabbi Tuft discussed her time in WWE when she wrestled as Tyler Reks, including what NXT was like back t[...] Feb 15 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Gabbi Tuft discussed her time in WWE when she wrestled as Tyler Reks, including what NXT was like back t[...]

NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results Night One 2/14 & Night Two 2/15

The Road to Castle Attack kicked off on February 14 below are the results for NIGHT ONE and TWO. NIGHT ONE RESULTS - Feb 14. - Yuya Uemura defeated [...] Feb 15 - The Road to Castle Attack kicked off on February 14 below are the results for NIGHT ONE and TWO. NIGHT ONE RESULTS - Feb 14. - Yuya Uemura defeated [...]

Keiji Mutoh Signs With Pro Wrestling NOAH For 2 Year Deal

Keiji Mutoh has signed a two-year deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH after recently winning the GHC Heavyweight Championship. In a press conference which w[...] Feb 15 - Keiji Mutoh has signed a two-year deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH after recently winning the GHC Heavyweight Championship. In a press conference which w[...]

Would You Like To Become A 'Live Tweeter' For WrestlingNewsSource.com On Twitter?

Do you watch all the WWE and AEW live events, and then some? Do you enjoy tweeting? If so, WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking for s[...] Feb 15 - Do you watch all the WWE and AEW live events, and then some? Do you enjoy tweeting? If so, WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking for s[...]

Triple H Comments On The Debut Of LA Knight

During Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day kickoff show, we saw the surprise debut of LA Knight (Eli Drake). Following the show, Triple H spoke abou[...] Feb 15 - During Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day kickoff show, we saw the surprise debut of LA Knight (Eli Drake). Following the show, Triple H spoke abou[...]

Funny Botch From NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

During Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event, Io Shirai successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Mercedes Martinez and To[...] Feb 15 - During Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event, Io Shirai successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Mercedes Martinez and To[...]