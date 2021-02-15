WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
X-Division Championship Match Announced For Tuesday's Impact Wrestling
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 15, 2021
Impact Wrestling has announced an X-Division Championship match for their upcoming episode on Tuesday.
It has been revealed that TJP will defend his title against Josh Alexander. Alexander earned this match on Saturday by winning a Triple Threat Revolver against Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Willie Mack, Daivari, Suicide, and Blake Christian at the No Surrender event.
Feb 15 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Gauntlet Match to earn the right to enter this Sunday's WWE Ch[...]
Feb 15 - As was previously reported, during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans announced that she is pregnant. According to reports from PWInsider.com, WrestlingInc.com and Sportskeeda.co[...]
Shayna Baszler Defeats Lana via Submission on Raw On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler defeated Lana with the Kirifuda Clutch submission hold.[...]
Feb 15 - As was previously reported, The Miz announced earlier tonight that he has removed himself from this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. The Miz tried to convince WWE official Adam Pe[...]
Feb 15 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans was scheduled to tag with Peyton Royce to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Asuka. As Charlotte was pursuing [...]
Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship in the backstage area. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were standing nearby, and Priest incapa[...]
Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik picked up a victory over Montel Vontavious Porter and the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Al[...]
Feb 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz announced that he has removed himself from Sunday's Elimination Chamber Match. "I am removing myself the #WW[...]
Direction For WWE Storyline Being Rewritten WrestlingInc reports that at this moment a top WWE storyline is going to be making a change. The change should be addressed on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. The bit being changed is a RAW an[...]
Feb 15 - During a recent interview with the New York Post, AEW Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes discussed the prospects of working with NJPW. He also was open to the idea that AEW might crossover[...]
Feb 15 - On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that with the exception of NXT Champion Finn Balor, very few wrestlers on the roster are making big money. Dave Meltzer revealed [...]
Lex Luger Announced For 2021 WrestleCon Event WrestleCon has announced that Lex Luger will be part of the 2021 event, joining other legends such as Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter and Ted Dibiase. The event will take place in Tampa, Florida from Apr[...]
Feb 15 - Christian recently came out of retirement during the Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 match to the delight of many. However, one man who didn't seem to have a strong bond with Christian was former creati[...]
Bow Wow Is Training With WWE Hall Of Famer Bow Wow has announced on Twitter that be training with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Bow Wow recently revealed his intention to join WWE. He also took a shot at WWE stars with a lack of Twitter follower[...]
ROH Announces Details For 19th Anniversary PPV Ring of Honor issued the following press release: Ring of Honor has been delivering the best professional wrestling on the planet for nearly two decades, and the company will celebrate its birthday b[...]
Update On The Sammy Guevara / Impact Situation In an update on the Sammy Guevara situation, and a recent report which suggested he has heat on him for turning down an angle in Impact Wrestling, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio had the foll[...]
Feb 15 - Tonight’s WWE Raw on the USA Network will be the final show for the red brand before next Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. WWE has announced a non-title Gauntlet Match main even[...]
Feb 15 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Gabbi Tuft discussed her time in WWE when she wrestled as Tyler Reks, including what NXT was like back then. On Vince McMahon: “Short and sweet.[...]
Feb 15 - The Road to Castle Attack kicked off on February 14 below are the results for NIGHT ONE and TWO. NIGHT ONE RESULTS - Feb 14. - Yuya Uemura defeated Yuto Nakashima - Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay &[...]
Feb 15 - Keiji Mutoh has signed a two-year deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH after recently winning the GHC Heavyweight Championship. In a press conference which was jointly held with new DDT KO-D Openweight champ[...]
Feb 15 - Do you watch all the WWE and AEW live events, and then some? Do you enjoy tweeting? If so, WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking for somebody to join our team in the role of a "live tw[...]
Triple H Comments On The Debut Of LA Knight During Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day kickoff show, we saw the surprise debut of LA Knight (Eli Drake). Following the show, Triple H spoke about his debut and his potential in a media conferenc[...]
Funny Botch From NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day During Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event, Io Shirai successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in a triple threat match. A funny moment[...]
Feb 14 - Finn Balor defeated Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day tonight to retain the NXT Championship. Dunne targeted Balor's hands throughout the match leaving them mangled by the end which left him [...]