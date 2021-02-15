Would You Like To Become A 'Live Tweeter' For WrestlingNewsSource.com On Twitter?

Do you watch all the WWE and AEW live events, and then some?

Do you enjoy tweeting?

If so, WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking for somebody to join our team in the role of a "live tweeter." Your key role will be to tweet throughout weekly live pro wrestling events and PPVs.

You'll have access to tweet on behalf of WNS on our official Twitter @WNSource and be responsible for interacting with our followers in an entertaining and informative manner, so they don't miss any of the action!

The role may be split among several applicants, or one/two depending on availability.

Please only apply if you're around for weekly live events such as Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Dynamite, Impact, PPV's, etc.

Apply:

If you're interested in joining the WNS for this role please send your application to Ben's Twitter DM with your application. In your application, please let Ben know which events you can cover weekly and why you would be suitable for the role!