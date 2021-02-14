NXT Title Match At TakeOver: Vengeance Day Ends In Post Match Controversy (Spoiler)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Finn Balor defeated Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day tonight to retain the NXT Championship.

Dunne targeted Balor's hands throughout the match leaving them mangled by the end which left him unable to hold the belt around his own waist.

Balor removed Dunne's mouthpiece and connected with a running dropkick and followed up with Coup de Grace. He then connected and concluded with 1916 as well to keep Dunne down for the 1-2-3 count.

Following the main event, Finn Balor stood tall with his title when Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch rushed to the ring to attack Finn Balor. Suddenly, The Undisputed Era ran to make the save. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong chased off the heels, and then they posed with Balor.

Then Adam Cole hit Balor with a Superkick. He then took out O’Reilly with another Superkick, too. Then Cole left the ring.

Roderick Strong was left looking at Balor and O’Reilly laid out.