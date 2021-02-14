North American Title Result At NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (Spoiler)

The Armbar is locked in! Are we getting a new champ tonight?!!?! #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/IsjFNS4VNu

THIS is why he's #JohnnyTakeOver ! Beautiful counter by @JohnnyGargano ! #NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/S1HCblfqtY

The #WWENXT North American Title is on the line in a hard-hitting collision at #NXTTakeOver : Vengeance Day! pic.twitter.com/f1igETreY3

Will it be another #JohnnyTakeOver night or is it @KUSHIDA_0904 's time?

Get your head in the game, #JohnnyTakeOver . #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/hGNht1xJQb

Thanks to @DexterLumis lurking around, things aren't going #TheWay @JohnnyGargano had hoped before his match against @KUSHIDA_0904 for the #WWENXT North American Title at #NXTTakeOver : Vengeance Day! pic.twitter.com/gz99zE0xlM

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!

Gargano sent Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to go find Theory having to deal with Kushida alone. He eventually hit One Final Beat on the entrance ramp and once again for the pin!

The match started with Gargano off his game as Dexter Lumis quietly abducted Theory as The Way made their way to the ring.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

