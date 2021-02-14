WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Feb 14 - Finn Balor defeated Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day tonight to retain the NXT Championship. Dunne targeted Balor's hands throughout the match leaving them mangled by the end which left him [...]
Feb 14 - During tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Io Shirai retained her NXT Women's Championship by defeating Toni Storm, and Mercedes Martinez via pinfall. The match concluded with Io climbing the [...]
Feb 14 - At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, MSK went up against Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals of the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The match was fast-paced full[...]
Feb 14 - During tonight's NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Kushida to retain the NXT North American Title. The match started with Gargano off his game as Dexter Lumis qu[...]
Feb 14
WWE Signs Former EVOLVE Star Harlem Bravado Following the news that Eli Drake and Taya Valkyrie have signed deals with WWE, it is also being reported that Harlem Bravado, AKA Clint Barrow has signed with the company, according to PWInsider. Br[...]
Feb 14 - Following the news that Eli Drake and Taya Valkyrie have signed deals with WWE, it is also being reported that Harlem Bravado, AKA Clint Barrow has signed with the company, according to PWInsider. Br[...]
Feb 14 - The first-ever winners of the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been decided. WWE NXT Takeover: Vegenance Day kicked off with Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai & Raque[...]
Feb 14 - Former Impact World Champion Eli Drake made his debut with WWE tonight. Drake made a surprise appearance during NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day pre-show. Drake has been a free agent for several months n[...]
Feb 14
Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Signs Contract With WWE Taya Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout and the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion. Reports are coming out that she had signed a contract to become a part of WWE according to PWInsider.
[...]
Feb 14 - Taya Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout and the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion. Reports are coming out that she had signed a contract to become a part of WWE according to PWInsider.
[...]
Feb 14 - On a recent podcast episode of In the Zone Jazz discussed not being invited to the WWE Legends Night. Jazz is a two time Women's Champion and a former NWA Women's World Champion. She had commen[...]
Feb 14 - CM Punk had recently posted on Twitter about how a match between him and Steve Austin would go. It caught the attention of Steve Austin himself, and he had sent out a response to CM Punk. Punk was as[...]
Feb 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling and NJPW were working on a partnership prior to the recent one made between AEW and NJPW. Talks about a new relationship between the promotion started in [...]
Feb 14 - Kacy Catanzaro has removed herself from Twitter following a social media backlash after she posted some videos of enjoying herself in Florida without wearing a mask. The videos led to a lot of abuse [...]
Feb 14 - On this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, it was announced a second Elimination Chamber Match will be taking place at the upcoming pay-per-view. The winner of that match will go up against Universal[...]
Feb 14
Tony Khan Reportedly Upset With Sammy Guevara Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a report from Slam Wrestling. On Wednesday’s [...]
Feb 14 - Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a report from Slam Wrestling. On Wednesday’s [...]
Feb 14
WWE Files Trademark For Possible NXT UK Event WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the category of Entertainment services. Below is the [...]
Feb 14 - WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the category of Entertainment services. Below is the [...]
Feb 14
PROGRESS Wrestling To Return On The WWE Network UK independent promotion PROGRESS is returning to WWE Network The news was revealed by TalkSport and later confirmed on WWE and PROGRESS social media channels. The first show will be Chapter 10[...]
Feb 14 - UK independent promotion PROGRESS is returning to WWE Network The news was revealed by TalkSport and later confirmed on WWE and PROGRESS social media channels. The first show will be Chapter 10[...]
Feb 14 - NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network. Below is the final card for the event: - Finn Balor vs.[...]
Feb 14
Pat McAfee Talks His Rumored Return With WWE During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future p[...]
Feb 14 - During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future p[...]
Feb 13 - It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robinson and Finlay are former NJPW IWGP World Tag Team [...]
Feb 13 - The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Tenille Dashwood, Larry D & Acey Rome[...]
Feb 13
John Cena NWO Action Figure Up For Pre-Order Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Match that had Cena take on The Fiend. The Fiend made[...]
Feb 13 - Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Match that had Cena take on The Fiend. The Fiend made[...]
Feb 13
Paige In New Music Video By Falling In Reverse Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. She's in their new song called “I&rsq[...]
Feb 13 - Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. She's in their new song called “I&rsq[...]
Feb 13
PHOTO: Brandi Rhodes Posts Valentine's Day Gift Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift. She got a Rolex watch from Cody Rhodes, and had poste[...]
Feb 13 - Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift. She got a Rolex watch from Cody Rhodes, and had poste[...]