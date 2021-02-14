Former Impact World Champion Eli Drake Debuts In WWE NXT

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

WOAH! Look who just showed up on the #NXTTakeOver : Vengeance Day Pre-Show! 😲😲😲😲😲 𝙇𝘼 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 has arrived! @TheEliDrake pic.twitter.com/IGaYpZRMtJ

Drake will be going by the ring name of LA Knight in NXT.

Drake has been a free agent for several months now and there was some speculation he would be stepping back from the ring as he was looking to work on outside projects.

Former Impact World Champion Eli Drake made his debut with WWE tonight.

NXT Title Match At TakeOver: Vengeance Day Ends In Post Match Controversy (Spoiler)

Finn Balor defeated Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day tonight to retain the NXT Championship. Dunne targeted Balor's hands throughout the mat[...] Feb 14 - Finn Balor defeated Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day tonight to retain the NXT Championship. Dunne targeted Balor's hands throughout the mat[...]

NXT Women's Championship Title Result At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day (Spoiler)

During tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Io Shirai retained her NXT Women's Championship by defeating Toni Storm, and Mercedes Martinez via p[...] Feb 14 - During tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Io Shirai retained her NXT Women's Championship by defeating Toni Storm, and Mercedes Martinez via p[...]

Winners Of The 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament

At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, MSK went up against Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals of the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team [...] Feb 14 - At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, MSK went up against Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals of the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team [...]

North American Title Result At NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (Spoiler)

During tonight's NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Kushida to retain the NXT North American Title. The match st[...] Feb 14 - During tonight's NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day pay-per-view, Johnny Gargano defeated Kushida to retain the NXT North American Title. The match st[...]

WWE Signs Former EVOLVE Star Harlem Bravado

Following the news that Eli Drake and Taya Valkyrie have signed deals with WWE, it is also being reported that Harlem Bravado, AKA Clint Barrow has si[...] Feb 14 - Following the news that Eli Drake and Taya Valkyrie have signed deals with WWE, it is also being reported that Harlem Bravado, AKA Clint Barrow has si[...]

Winners Of The First WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Crowned

The first-ever winners of the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been decided. WWE NXT Takeover: Vegenance Day kicked off with Ember Moon[...] Feb 14 - The first-ever winners of the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been decided. WWE NXT Takeover: Vegenance Day kicked off with Ember Moon[...]

Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Signs Contract With WWE

Taya Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout and the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion. Reports are coming out that she had signed a contrac[...] Feb 14 - Taya Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout and the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion. Reports are coming out that she had signed a contrac[...]

Jazz Says WWE Don't Know How To Market Black People Outside Of Stereotypes

On a recent podcast episode of In the Zone Jazz discussed not being invited to the WWE Legends Night. Jazz is a two time Women's Champion and a former[...] Feb 14 - On a recent podcast episode of In the Zone Jazz discussed not being invited to the WWE Legends Night. Jazz is a two time Women's Champion and a former[...]

Steve Austin Responds To CM Punk On How Their Match Would Have Went

CM Punk had recently posted on Twitter about how a match between him and Steve Austin would go. It caught the attention of Steve Austin himself, and h[...] Feb 14 - CM Punk had recently posted on Twitter about how a match between him and Steve Austin would go. It caught the attention of Steve Austin himself, and h[...]

Update On Batista’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 37

For those wondering about Batista’s status for WrestleMania 37, PWInsider is reporting the following: "He’s in Australia filming the new [...] Feb 14 - For those wondering about Batista’s status for WrestleMania 37, PWInsider is reporting the following: "He’s in Australia filming the new [...]

Impact Wrestling & NJPW Partnership Described As "Many Months" Of Planning

PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling and NJPW were working on a partnership prior to the recent one made between AEW and NJPW. Talks about a [...] Feb 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling and NJPW were working on a partnership prior to the recent one made between AEW and NJPW. Talks about a [...]

WATCH: Sammy Guevara Pisses Over MJF's Inside The Ropes Award

In a post on Sammy Guevara’s YouTube, Guevara saw MJF’s Inside The Ropes award for ‘Best Heel of 2020’ in the AEW locker room [...] Feb 14 - In a post on Sammy Guevara’s YouTube, Guevara saw MJF’s Inside The Ropes award for ‘Best Heel of 2020’ in the AEW locker room [...]

Kacy Catanzaro Deactivates Her Twitter Following COVID-19 Backlash

Kacy Catanzaro has removed herself from Twitter following a social media backlash after she posted some videos of enjoying herself in Florida without [...] Feb 14 - Kacy Catanzaro has removed herself from Twitter following a social media backlash after she posted some videos of enjoying herself in Florida without [...]

Original Plan For The WWE SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match

On this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, it was announced a second Elimination Chamber Match will be taking place at the upcoming pay-per-view. The[...] Feb 14 - On this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, it was announced a second Elimination Chamber Match will be taking place at the upcoming pay-per-view. The[...]

Tony Khan Reportedly Upset With Sammy Guevara

Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a [...] Feb 14 - Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a [...]

WWE Files Trademark For Possible NXT UK Event

WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the catego[...] Feb 14 - WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the catego[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling To Return On The WWE Network

UK independent promotion PROGRESS is returning to WWE Network The news was revealed by TalkSport and later confirmed on WWE and PROGRESS social media[...] Feb 14 - UK independent promotion PROGRESS is returning to WWE Network The news was revealed by TalkSport and later confirmed on WWE and PROGRESS social media[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network. Below [...] Feb 14 - NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network. Below [...]

Pat McAfee Talks His Rumored Return With WWE

During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community [...] Feb 14 - During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community [...]

NJPW's Juice Robinson & David Finlay Headed to IMPACT Wrestling

It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robins[...] Feb 13 - It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robins[...]

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results (Feb. 13, 2021)

The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus [...] Feb 13 - The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus [...]

John Cena NWO Action Figure Up For Pre-Order

Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Mat[...] Feb 13 - Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Mat[...]

Paige In New Music Video By Falling In Reverse

Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. [...] Feb 13 - Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. [...]