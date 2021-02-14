WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Former Impact World Champion Eli Drake Debuts In WWE NXT
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2021
Former Impact World Champion Eli Drake made his debut with WWE tonight.
Drake made a surprise appearance during NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day pre-show.
Drake has been a free agent for several months now and there was some speculation he would be stepping back from the ring as he was looking to work on outside projects.
Drake will be going by the ring name of LA Knight in NXT.
