Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Signs Contract With WWE

Taya Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout and the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion. Reports are coming out that she had signed a contract to become a part of WWE according to PWInsider.

She is expected to be announced along with the next Performance Center class, and will first start on the NXT roster.

Valkyrie was killed off Impact last month when she was revealed as the culprit in the “Who shot John E. Bravo?” angle. Shortly after rumors appeared online that AEW and WWE were interested in her.