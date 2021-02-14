WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Signs Contract With WWE

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Feb 14, 2021

Taya Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout and the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion. Reports are coming out that she had signed a contract to become a part of WWE according to PWInsider.

She is expected to be announced along with the next Performance Center class, and will first start on the NXT roster.

Valkyrie was killed off Impact last month when she was revealed as the culprit in the “Who shot John E. Bravo?” angle. Shortly after rumors appeared online that AEW and WWE were interested in her.

Source: PWInsider
Feb 14
Who Won The First Ever Women’s Dusty Classic Tournament?
The first-ever winners of the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been decided. WWE NXT Takeover: Vegenance Day kicked off with Ember Moon[...]
Feb 14
Former Impact World Champion Eli Drake Debuts In WWE NXT
Former Impact World Champion Eli Drake made his debut with WWE tonight. Drake made a surprise appearance during NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day pre-show.[...]
Feb 14
Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Signs Contract With WWE
Taya Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout and the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion. Reports are coming out that she had signed a contrac[...]
Feb 14
Jazz Says WWE Don't Know How To Market Black People Outside Of Stereotypes
On a recent podcast episode of In the Zone Jazz discussed not being invited to the WWE Legends Night. Jazz is a two time Women's Champion and a former[...]
Feb 14
Steve Austin Responds To CM Punk On How Their Match Would Have Went
CM Punk had recently posted on Twitter about how a match between him and Steve Austin would go. It caught the attention of Steve Austin himself, and h[...]
Feb 14
Update On Batista’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 37
For those wondering about Batista’s status for WrestleMania 37, PWInsider is reporting the following: "He’s in Australia filming the new [...]
Feb 14
Impact Wrestling & NJPW Partnership Described As "Many Months" Of Planning
PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling and NJPW were working on a partnership prior to the recent one made between AEW and NJPW. Talks about a [...]
Feb 14
WATCH: Sammy Guevara Pisses Over MJF's Inside The Ropes Award
In a post on Sammy Guevara’s YouTube, Guevara saw MJF’s Inside The Ropes award for ‘Best Heel of 2020’ in the AEW locker room [...]
Feb 14
Kacy Catanzaro Deactivates Her Twitter Following COVID-19 Backlash
Kacy Catanzaro has removed herself from Twitter following a social media backlash after she posted some videos of enjoying herself in Florida without [...]
Feb 14
Original Plan For The WWE SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match
On this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, it was announced a second Elimination Chamber Match will be taking place at the upcoming pay-per-view. The[...]
Feb 14
Tony Khan Reportedly Upset With Sammy Guevara
Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a [...]
Feb 14
WWE Files Trademark For Possible NXT UK Event
WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the catego[...]
Feb 14
PROGRESS Wrestling To Return On The WWE Network
UK independent promotion PROGRESS is returning to WWE Network The news was revealed by TalkSport and later confirmed on WWE and PROGRESS social media[...]
Feb 14
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network. Below [...]
Feb 14
Pat McAfee Talks His Rumored Return With WWE
During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community [...]
Feb 13
NJPW's Juice Robinson & David Finlay Headed to IMPACT Wrestling
It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robins[...]
Feb 13
IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results (Feb. 13, 2021)
The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus [...]
Feb 13
John Cena NWO Action Figure Up For Pre-Order
Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Mat[...]
Feb 13
Paige In New Music Video By Falling In Reverse
Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas.  [...]
Feb 13
PHOTO: Brandi Rhodes Posts Valentine's Day Gift
Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift.  She[...]
Feb 13
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reveals More Cast Members for "Young Rock" on NBC
WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted the following on Instagram: [...]
Feb 13
Keiji "Great Muta" Mutoh Captures NOAH GHC World Heavyweight Title at 58 Years Old
Professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, has once again captured World Championship gold. In addition to being a forme[...]
Feb 13
Why Roman Reigns Turned Heel and John Cena Didn't
During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show podcast, former WWE creative writter Brian Gewirtz explained why Roman Reigns turned heel and John Cena[...]
Feb 13
Kurt Angle Discusses His WWE WrestleMania 35 Retirement Match
On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin which many fel[...]
Feb 13
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Down Below 2 Million
This week's edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.884 million viewers on FOX, which was down from last week's 2.126 million viewers. This is the overnight r[...]
