Jazz Says WWE Don't Know How To Market Black People Outside Of Stereotypes

On a recent podcast episode of In the Zone Jazz discussed not being invited to the WWE Legends Night. Jazz is a two time Women's Champion and a former NWA Women's World Champion.

She had commented on the evolution of women's pro wrestling and how it's continuing to progress.

“Oh wow! The women are evolving so much and so fast to where it’s almost to the point that, in reality, it’ll probably be more women matches on the card than there are men,” Jazz said. “The women matches, the ratings, you go to a title match, you go to YouTube, you go to a lot of streaming channels and the women matches got way more views than most of the men matches. So, that right there says a lot! When I was in WWE, we were told that our matches… now again, long ago, 15 years ago, men stopped going to concession stands and… there’s no longer a bathroom break when the women are out there in the ring. It just shows your panties and bra matches, all the gimmick matches, and we’re literally out there tearing it up, we’re kicking ass. As I like to say, we show up and show the hell out.”

Jazz had also commented on WWE and their diversity. She stated that WWE do not know how to market black people outside of using stereotypes such as thugs, hip hop, etc.