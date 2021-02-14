WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jazz Says WWE Don't Know How To Market Black People Outside Of Stereotypes
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Feb 14, 2021
On a recent podcast episode of In the Zone Jazz discussed not being invited to the WWE Legends Night. Jazz is a two time Women's Champion and a former NWA Women's World Champion.
She had commented on the evolution of women's pro wrestling and how it's continuing to progress.
“Oh wow! The women are evolving so much and so fast to where it’s almost to the point that, in reality, it’ll probably be more women matches on the card than there are men,” Jazz said. “The women matches, the ratings, you go to a title match, you go to YouTube, you go to a lot of streaming channels and the women matches got way more views than most of the men matches. So, that right there says a lot!
When I was in WWE, we were told that our matches… now again, long ago, 15 years ago, men stopped going to concession stands and… there’s no longer a bathroom break when the women are out there in the ring. It just shows your panties and bra matches, all the gimmick matches, and we’re literally out there tearing it up, we’re kicking ass. As I like to say, we show up and show the hell out.”
Jazz had also commented on WWE and their diversity. She stated that WWE do not know how to market black people outside of using stereotypes such as thugs, hip hop, etc.
"Honestly, I don’t feel they really know how to market us. If we’re not hip hop or a thug with our pants sagging or the hat to the side… it’s like, just market us for who we are individually. I just feel they need somebody in there to help them understand that. Why we always gotta dance? Shake our ass. Why? Not all Black people can dance!” (Laughs)
I guess because they assumed that I was involved with that [Konstantine Kyros WWE] lawsuit… they have yet to reach out,” Jazz revealed. “My issue with the WWE had nothing to do with concussions or any of that. My whole ordeal with them was me never getting things that I deserved. I never had merch. They never gave me an action figure. Just little simple s--t like that. That’s what I’m not understanding with WWE. I’m one of their top heels of all time and I never even turned face. Could have been over as a face as well. But, for me never to receive any type of merch, not an action figure, you know, why? I just feel I deserved that. I still feel like I deserve it. It’s not too late. I’m not dead. Don’t try to throw that s--t at me when I’m dead. Give it to my babies. Give me that now… reach out to me. I can explain myself. Reach out to me. Let’s talk.
I have nothing against WWE. They gave me that platform for me to become who I am today, so I have nothing bad to say about ‘em as far as that. I just want what I deserve. And what’s wrong with me having merch and a freaking action figure. That’s not asking for a lot.”
Feb 14 - The first-ever winners of the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been decided. WWE NXT Takeover: Vegenance Day kicked off with Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai & Raque[...]
Feb 14 - Former Impact World Champion Eli Drake made his debut with WWE tonight. Drake made a surprise appearance during NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day pre-show. Drake has been a free agent for several months n[...]
Feb 14
Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Signs Contract With WWE Taya Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout and the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion. Reports are coming out that she had signed a contract to become a part of WWE according to PWInsider.
[...]
Feb 14 - Taya Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout and the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion. Reports are coming out that she had signed a contract to become a part of WWE according to PWInsider.
[...]
Feb 14 - On a recent podcast episode of In the Zone Jazz discussed not being invited to the WWE Legends Night. Jazz is a two time Women's Champion and a former NWA Women's World Champion. She had commen[...]
Feb 14 - CM Punk had recently posted on Twitter about how a match between him and Steve Austin would go. It caught the attention of Steve Austin himself, and he had sent out a response to CM Punk. Punk was as[...]
Feb 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling and NJPW were working on a partnership prior to the recent one made between AEW and NJPW. Talks about a new relationship between the promotion started in [...]
Feb 14 - Kacy Catanzaro has removed herself from Twitter following a social media backlash after she posted some videos of enjoying herself in Florida without wearing a mask. The videos led to a lot of abuse [...]
Feb 14 - On this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, it was announced a second Elimination Chamber Match will be taking place at the upcoming pay-per-view. The winner of that match will go up against Universal[...]
Feb 14
Tony Khan Reportedly Upset With Sammy Guevara Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a report from Slam Wrestling. On Wednesday’s [...]
Feb 14 - Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a report from Slam Wrestling. On Wednesday’s [...]
Feb 14
WWE Files Trademark For Possible NXT UK Event WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the category of Entertainment services. Below is the [...]
Feb 14 - WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the category of Entertainment services. Below is the [...]
Feb 14
PROGRESS Wrestling To Return On The WWE Network UK independent promotion PROGRESS is returning to WWE Network The news was revealed by TalkSport and later confirmed on WWE and PROGRESS social media channels. The first show will be Chapter 10[...]
Feb 14 - UK independent promotion PROGRESS is returning to WWE Network The news was revealed by TalkSport and later confirmed on WWE and PROGRESS social media channels. The first show will be Chapter 10[...]
Feb 14 - NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network. Below is the final card for the event: - Finn Balor vs.[...]
Feb 14
Pat McAfee Talks His Rumored Return With WWE During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future p[...]
Feb 14 - During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future p[...]
Feb 13 - It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robinson and Finlay are former NJPW IWGP World Tag Team [...]
Feb 13 - The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Tenille Dashwood, Larry D & Acey Rome[...]
Feb 13
John Cena NWO Action Figure Up For Pre-Order Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Match that had Cena take on The Fiend. The Fiend made[...]
Feb 13 - Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Match that had Cena take on The Fiend. The Fiend made[...]
Feb 13
Paige In New Music Video By Falling In Reverse Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. She's in their new song called “I&rsq[...]
Feb 13 - Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. She's in their new song called “I&rsq[...]
Feb 13
PHOTO: Brandi Rhodes Posts Valentine's Day Gift Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift. She got a Rolex watch from Cody Rhodes, and had poste[...]
Feb 13 - Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift. She got a Rolex watch from Cody Rhodes, and had poste[...]
Feb 13 - Professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, has once again captured World Championship gold. In addition to being a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, NJPW IWGP World [...]
Feb 13
Why Roman Reigns Turned Heel and John Cena Didn't During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show podcast, former WWE creative writter Brian Gewirtz explained why Roman Reigns turned heel and John Cena didn't: “When it came to Roman [Reigns],[...]
Feb 13 - During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show podcast, former WWE creative writter Brian Gewirtz explained why Roman Reigns turned heel and John Cena didn't: “When it came to Roman [Reigns],[...]
Feb 13 - On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin which many felt was a disappointment for a star of Angle's calib[...]
Feb 13 - This week's edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.884 million viewers on FOX, which was down from last week's 2.126 million viewers. This is the overnight rating. The first hour drew 1.905 million viewers [...]