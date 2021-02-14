Steve Austin Responds To CM Punk On How Their Match Would Have Went

CM Punk had recently posted on Twitter about how a match between him and Steve Austin would go. It caught the attention of Steve Austin himself, and he had sent out a response to CM Punk.

Punk was asked about how his rumored match with Austin in 2013 or 2014 would have gone and he replied

“Would’ve been short. GTS, 1 2 3.”

Austin saw the reply and sent the folloiwng

“I see. @CMPunk You did say that. Damn. Complete delusion. I had us at a 60 minute time limit match at the Rosemont Horizon. Right there in Chicago. Chi Town. The Windy City. Helluva match. Caught you with a Stunner at 59:56. You did not kick out. Bottom line.”