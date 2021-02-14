Kacy Catanzaro Deactivates Her Twitter Following COVID-19 Backlash

Kacy Catanzaro has removed herself from Twitter following a social media backlash after she posted some videos of enjoying herself in Florida without wearing a mask.

The videos led to a lot of abuse directed at Catanzaro, leading to her issuing a video statement explaining she was wearing a mask outside of the restaurant but not when she was eating or drinking.

It appears things got too much for her and as of this report her Twitter profile is deactivated.

You can read what she posted in her video statement below:

"What’s up Twitter? I just wanted to get on here. I know people were concerned that I was at a restaurant over the weekend. I want to let you know that I hear you, and I appreciate the concern.”

“Here where I live in Florida restaurants are open to a certain capacity. We wear a mask when we go in, when we leave, really anytime when we aren’t sitting down at our table we have to wear a mask, but when we are sitting down to eat or drink we are allowed to take our masks off and I know that that’s the part that people saw that people were upset with." ‘I’m sorry for anybody that is upset and I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me and myself and I follow all of the protocols. Luckily for me, with work we get tested at least once a week, if not twice sometimes. I carry my hand sanitizer with me everywhere and my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise, but I just want you all to know that I hear you I appreciate the concern. I’m looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can and I wish the best for everybody else."