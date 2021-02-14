PROGRESS Wrestling To Return On The WWE Network

The #NaturalProgression of things is ... @ThisIs_Progress RETURNS with all-new action streaming next Saturday at 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT on @WWENetwork ! pic.twitter.com/NvKR4VsKHv

The first show will be Chapter 104: Natural Progression, and it will premiere simultaneously on WWE Network and PROGRESS’S streaming service Demand PROGRESS at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on Saturday 20th February.

The news was revealed by TalkSport and later confirmed on WWE and PROGRESS social media channels.

Update On Batista’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 37

For those wondering about Batista’s status for WrestleMania 37, PWInsider is reporting the following: "He’s in Australia filming the new Thor film and he’s retired. I don’t se[...] Feb 14 - For those wondering about Batista’s status for WrestleMania 37, PWInsider is reporting the following: "He’s in Australia filming the new Thor film and he’s retired. I don’t se[...]

Impact Wrestling & NJPW Partnership Described As "Many Months" Of Planning

PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling and NJPW were working on a partnership prior to the recent one made between AEW and NJPW. Talks about a new relationship between the promotion started in [...] Feb 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling and NJPW were working on a partnership prior to the recent one made between AEW and NJPW. Talks about a new relationship between the promotion started in [...]

WATCH: Sammy Guevara Pisses Over MJF's Inside The Ropes Award

In a post on Sammy Guevara’s YouTube, Guevara saw MJF’s Inside The Ropes award for ‘Best Heel of 2020’ in the AEW locker room and took a piss all over it! As seen in the video[...] Feb 14 - In a post on Sammy Guevara’s YouTube, Guevara saw MJF’s Inside The Ropes award for ‘Best Heel of 2020’ in the AEW locker room and took a piss all over it! As seen in the video[...]

Kacy Catanzaro Deactivates Her Twitter Following COVID-19 Backlash

Kacy Catanzaro has removed herself from Twitter following a social media backlash after she posted some videos of enjoying herself in Florida without wearing a mask. The videos led to a lot of abuse [...] Feb 14 - Kacy Catanzaro has removed herself from Twitter following a social media backlash after she posted some videos of enjoying herself in Florida without wearing a mask. The videos led to a lot of abuse [...]

Original Plan For The WWE SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match

On this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, it was announced a second Elimination Chamber Match will be taking place at the upcoming pay-per-view. The winner of that match will go up against Universal[...] Feb 14 - On this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, it was announced a second Elimination Chamber Match will be taking place at the upcoming pay-per-view. The winner of that match will go up against Universal[...]

Tony Khan Reportedly Upset With Sammy Guevara

Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a report from Slam Wrestling. On Wednesday’s [...] Feb 14 - Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a report from Slam Wrestling. On Wednesday’s [...]

WWE Files Trademark For Possible NXT UK Event

WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the category of Entertainment services. Below is the [...] Feb 14 - WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the category of Entertainment services. Below is the [...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network. Below is the final card for the event: - Finn Balor vs.[...] Feb 14 - NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network. Below is the final card for the event: - Finn Balor vs.[...]

Pat McAfee Talks His Rumored Return With WWE

During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future p[...] Feb 14 - During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future p[...]

NJPW's Juice Robinson & David Finlay Headed to IMPACT Wrestling

It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robinson and Finlay are former NJPW IWGP World Tag Team [...] Feb 13 - It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robinson and Finlay are former NJPW IWGP World Tag Team [...]

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results (Feb. 13, 2021)

The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Tenille Dashwood, Larry D & Acey Rome[...] Feb 13 - The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Tenille Dashwood, Larry D & Acey Rome[...]

John Cena NWO Action Figure Up For Pre-Order

Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Match that had Cena take on The Fiend. The Fiend made[...] Feb 13 - Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Match that had Cena take on The Fiend. The Fiend made[...]

Paige In New Music Video By Falling In Reverse

Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. She's in their new song called “I&rsq[...] Feb 13 - Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. She's in their new song called “I&rsq[...]

PHOTO: Brandi Rhodes Posts Valentine's Day Gift

Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift. She got a Rolex watch from Cody Rhodes, and had poste[...] Feb 13 - Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift. She got a Rolex watch from Cody Rhodes, and had poste[...]

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reveals More Cast Members for "Young Rock" on NBC

WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted the following on Instagram: [...] Feb 13 - WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted the following on Instagram: [...]

Keiji "Great Muta" Mutoh Captures NOAH GHC World Heavyweight Title at 58 Years Old

Professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, has once again captured World Championship gold. In addition to being a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, NJPW IWGP World [...] Feb 13 - Professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, has once again captured World Championship gold. In addition to being a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, NJPW IWGP World [...]

Why Roman Reigns Turned Heel and John Cena Didn't

During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show podcast, former WWE creative writter Brian Gewirtz explained why Roman Reigns turned heel and John Cena didn't: “When it came to Roman [Reigns],[...] Feb 13 - During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show podcast, former WWE creative writter Brian Gewirtz explained why Roman Reigns turned heel and John Cena didn't: “When it came to Roman [Reigns],[...]

Kurt Angle Discusses His WWE WrestleMania 35 Retirement Match

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin which many felt was a disappointment for a star of Angle's calib[...] Feb 13 - On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin which many felt was a disappointment for a star of Angle's calib[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Down Below 2 Million

This week's edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.884 million viewers on FOX, which was down from last week's 2.126 million viewers. This is the overnight rating. The first hour drew 1.905 million viewers [...] Feb 13 - This week's edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.884 million viewers on FOX, which was down from last week's 2.126 million viewers. This is the overnight rating. The first hour drew 1.905 million viewers [...]

Blake Christian Reportedly Signed To WWE

WWE has reportedly signed independent wrestler Blake Christian aged 23, according to Fightful Select. He will report to the WWE Performance Center next month. Christian has worked for Black Label Pro[...] Feb 13 - WWE has reportedly signed independent wrestler Blake Christian aged 23, according to Fightful Select. He will report to the WWE Performance Center next month. Christian has worked for Black Label Pro[...]

CM Punk Gets Ink In Tribute To Harley Race

CM Punk recently got some new ink. His latest tattoo is in tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Tattoo artist Nick Colella revealed his work on Instagram. Colella posted, “[...] Feb 13 - CM Punk recently got some new ink. His latest tattoo is in tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Tattoo artist Nick Colella revealed his work on Instagram. Colella posted, “[...]

Kevin Owens Still Wants To Jump Off The Pirate Ship At WrestleMania

It was revealed last year after WrestleMania 36 that Kevin Owens originally planned to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. That didn't end up happing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and th[...] Feb 13 - It was revealed last year after WrestleMania 36 that Kevin Owens originally planned to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. That didn't end up happing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and th[...]

Final Card For Impact Wrestling No Surrender

Tonight Impact Wrestling presents a No Surrender special from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final card: - Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer on Dreamer[...] Feb 13 - Tonight Impact Wrestling presents a No Surrender special from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final card: - Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer on Dreamer[...]