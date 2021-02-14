Pat McAfee Talks His Rumored Return With WWE

During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE:

“I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future plans. It was interesting. […] I mean, all very nice things he said there but me learning about being written off TV did happen live on the air. He’s a very nice man, Mr. H, for everything he said. He did say, basically, like, ‘Pat has been very busy. Kind of a fatass right now. He’s going to have to get back into shape,’ basically is what he said. And then maybe we’ll think about something.”

“I’ve not heard anything, by the way. […] Have not heard anything. No ideas. But I do believe the first step would be to have the diet match the amount of conditioning I’ve been doing in the Oculus. And when that happens, look out.” (quotes 411Mania.com)