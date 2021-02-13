PHOTO: Brandi Rhodes Posts Valentine's Day Gift

My Valentine said he went the extra mile this year...🤯 he wasn’t kidding!!! Thank you so much my love @CodyRhodes 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YoC15x2WVn

NJPW's Juice Robinson & David Finlay Headed to IMPACT Wrestling

It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robinson and Finlay are former NJPW IWGP World Tag Team [...] Feb 13 - It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robinson and Finlay are former NJPW IWGP World Tag Team [...]

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results (Feb. 13, 2021)

The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Tenille Dashwood, Larry D & Acey Rome[...] Feb 13 - The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Tenille Dashwood, Larry D & Acey Rome[...]

John Cena NWO Action Figure Up For Pre-Order

Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Match that had Cena take on The Fiend. The Fiend made[...] Feb 13 - Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Match that had Cena take on The Fiend. The Fiend made[...]

Paige In New Music Video By Falling In Reverse

Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. She's in their new song called “I&rsq[...] Feb 13 - Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas. She's in their new song called “I&rsq[...]

PHOTO: Brandi Rhodes Posts Valentine's Day Gift

Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift. She got a Rolex watch from Cody Rhodes, and had poste[...] Feb 13 - Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift. She got a Rolex watch from Cody Rhodes, and had poste[...]

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reveals More Cast Members for "Young Rock" on NBC

WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted the following on Instagram: [...] Feb 13 - WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted the following on Instagram: [...]

Keiji "Great Muta" Mutoh Captures NOAH GHC World Heavyweight Title at 58 Years Old

Professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, has once again captured World Championship gold. In addition to being a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, NJPW IWGP World [...] Feb 13 - Professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, has once again captured World Championship gold. In addition to being a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, NJPW IWGP World [...]

Why Roman Reigns Turned Heel and John Cena Didn't

During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show podcast, former WWE creative writter Brian Gewirtz explained why Roman Reigns turned heel and John Cena didn't: “When it came to Roman [Reigns],[...] Feb 13 - During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show podcast, former WWE creative writter Brian Gewirtz explained why Roman Reigns turned heel and John Cena didn't: “When it came to Roman [Reigns],[...]

Kurt Angle Discusses His WWE WrestleMania 35 Retirement Match

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin which many felt was a disappointment for a star of Angle's calib[...] Feb 13 - On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin which many felt was a disappointment for a star of Angle's calib[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Down Below 2 Million

This week's edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.884 million viewers on FOX, which was down from last week's 2.126 million viewers. This is the overnight rating. The first hour drew 1.905 million viewers [...] Feb 13 - This week's edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.884 million viewers on FOX, which was down from last week's 2.126 million viewers. This is the overnight rating. The first hour drew 1.905 million viewers [...]

Blake Christian Reportedly Signed To WWE

WWE has reportedly signed independent wrestler Blake Christian aged 23, according to Fightful Select. He will report to the WWE Performance Center next month. Christian has worked for Black Label Pro[...] Feb 13 - WWE has reportedly signed independent wrestler Blake Christian aged 23, according to Fightful Select. He will report to the WWE Performance Center next month. Christian has worked for Black Label Pro[...]

CM Punk Gets Ink In Tribute To Harley Race

CM Punk recently got some new ink. His latest tattoo is in tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Tattoo artist Nick Colella revealed his work on Instagram. Colella posted, “[...] Feb 13 - CM Punk recently got some new ink. His latest tattoo is in tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Tattoo artist Nick Colella revealed his work on Instagram. Colella posted, “[...]

Kevin Owens Still Wants To Jump Off The Pirate Ship At WrestleMania

It was revealed last year after WrestleMania 36 that Kevin Owens originally planned to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. That didn't end up happing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and th[...] Feb 13 - It was revealed last year after WrestleMania 36 that Kevin Owens originally planned to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. That didn't end up happing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and th[...]

Final Card For Impact Wrestling No Surrender

Tonight Impact Wrestling presents a No Surrender special from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final card: - Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer on Dreamer[...] Feb 13 - Tonight Impact Wrestling presents a No Surrender special from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final card: - Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer on Dreamer[...]

Brother Of Accuser From 90's WWF Sex Scandal Vows Justice

Lee Cole, the brother of Tom Cole the accuser From 90's WWF sex scandal has vowed to deliver justice for his brother who committed suicide on Friday. Lee has posted a series of tweets asking for medi[...] Feb 13 - Lee Cole, the brother of Tom Cole the accuser From 90's WWF sex scandal has vowed to deliver justice for his brother who committed suicide on Friday. Lee has posted a series of tweets asking for medi[...]

Tom Cole, Accuser From 90's WWF Sex Scandal Commits Suicide

Tom Cole, the ring boy at the center of an alleged WWF sexual abuse scandal has passed away due to suicide, according to his brother Lee Cole on Twitter. Cole worked for WWF in the 80s and early 90s,[...] Feb 13 - Tom Cole, the ring boy at the center of an alleged WWF sexual abuse scandal has passed away due to suicide, according to his brother Lee Cole on Twitter. Cole worked for WWF in the 80s and early 90s,[...]

More Information On WWE Raises And Freezing Promotions

PWInsider is reporting that WWE had informed employees in various departments that there was a freeze on promotions and raises. The belief is that this was done as a financial choice stemming f[...] Feb 12 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE had informed employees in various departments that there was a freeze on promotions and raises. The belief is that this was done as a financial choice stemming f[...]

WATCH: Seth Rollins Return To SmackDown

Seth Rollins made his appearance tonight on SmackDown as stated last week. WWE had the ring surrounded lumberjack style before he came out to the ring. The promo was almost like he was going to turn [...] Feb 12 - Seth Rollins made his appearance tonight on SmackDown as stated last week. WWE had the ring surrounded lumberjack style before he came out to the ring. The promo was almost like he was going to turn [...]

Stan Lane Allegedly The Father Of US Rep Lauren Boebert

According to a post on Twitter, Stan Lane has a daughter, and it is allegedly US Rep Lauren Boebert. The post says the following “Will Stan Lane be there? Perhaps he can introduce his 26 ye[...] Feb 12 - According to a post on Twitter, Stan Lane has a daughter, and it is allegedly US Rep Lauren Boebert. The post says the following “Will Stan Lane be there? Perhaps he can introduce his 26 ye[...]

Roman Reigns "Blockbuster Announcement" Revealed

Tonight's WWE Smackdown kicked off with Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns. Reigns said that Edge got nervous around him last week because Edge knows he would beat him down and claims Edge won't pick him a[...] Feb 12 - Tonight's WWE Smackdown kicked off with Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns. Reigns said that Edge got nervous around him last week because Edge knows he would beat him down and claims Edge won't pick him a[...]

Reason For WWE WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sale Delay

According to Wrestlevotes, WWE representatives were in the Tampa Bay area recently for Super Bowl, gathering information on how to safely proceed with Wrestlemania 37. This has resulted in the delay o[...] Feb 12 - According to Wrestlevotes, WWE representatives were in the Tampa Bay area recently for Super Bowl, gathering information on how to safely proceed with Wrestlemania 37. This has resulted in the delay o[...]

Jon Moxley To Wrestle On Next Week's AEW Dark

AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will go up against Jon Cruz on AEW Dark on Tuesday next week. Below is the updated card: - Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz- Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti- Aaron Solow vs. Eddie K[...] Feb 12 - AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will go up against Jon Cruz on AEW Dark on Tuesday next week. Below is the updated card: - Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz- Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti- Aaron Solow vs. Eddie K[...]

Backstage Mood In WWE Reportedly Not Good

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the backstage mood in WWE among talent and other employees isn't good at the moment. The tweet noted there is anger among "everyone from the b[...] Feb 12 - Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the backstage mood in WWE among talent and other employees isn't good at the moment. The tweet noted there is anger among "everyone from the b[...]

Charlotte Flair Posts ‘Progress’ Photo In Revealing Red Bikini

Charlotte Flair has revealed a new hot mirror selfie on Friday, displaying her impressive figure in a revealing red bikini. Flair posted the photos with a caption which read, "progress ⚓️". Chec[...] Feb 12 - Charlotte Flair has revealed a new hot mirror selfie on Friday, displaying her impressive figure in a revealing red bikini. Flair posted the photos with a caption which read, "progress ⚓️". Chec[...]