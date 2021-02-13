Kurt Angle Discusses His WWE WrestleMania 35 Retirement Match

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin which many felt was a disappointment for a star of Angle's caliber.

"It was really hard to guess who was going to wrestle who and things weren’t structured out as neatly as in prior years. They usually had the WrestleMania card by December at the very latest. If they were going to have WrestleMania in March or April, they would have been prepared by December. This one wasn’t ready for quite some time and I don’t think they put together the card entirely until the week before WrestleMania."

"I don’t think they knew I was going to wrestle Corbin at WrestleMania. I think what they did is they knew I was going to retire. I don’t know if I was going to be on WrestleMania. If I didn’t go to Vince and say I wanted to retire at WrestleMania, I think this was a last minute decision to put me on the card. They didn’t know who to put me with. I was doing a program with Baron even though we finished it because he beat me clean. They decided to do it again at WrestleMania. I think they killed two birds with one stone. They got my retirement match on WrestleMania and they got a good filler match in between two main event matches. I really believe that my match was honestly a filler match. When you go under six minutes at WrestleMania and you’re on 14th position and you’re after Batista vs HHH and you’re on before the main event, it’s a tough spot. Not having a lot of time, you know you’re the filler match and that’s what it is."

