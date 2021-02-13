Kevin Owens Still Wants To Jump Off The Pirate Ship At WrestleMania

It was revealed last year after WrestleMania 36 that Kevin Owens originally planned to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. That didn't end up happing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the event moving to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

In an interview with FOX Sports and Owens revealed he still wants to jump off this ship at WrestleMania 37, which is taking place at the Raymond James Stadium:

"No, I want to do it," KO said. "I can't promise people that I'm going to do it because, you know, circumstances and whatever. But, I can promise everybody that I'm gonna try as much as possible to do it.

"I'll do my best. I'll annoy anybody I can. I will get into anyone's ear I possibly can. I will literally do everything in my power to get to the point where I can jump off that ship.

"But, even climbing up the ship, like, it's already ready in my head. How I'm going to get up there, everything. I studied it. I did my research before I made that claim last year. So, I'm ready for it this year."