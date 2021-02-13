Brother Of Accuser From 90's WWF Sex Scandal Vows Justice

Lee Cole, the brother of Tom Cole the accuser From 90's WWF sex scandal has vowed to deliver justice for his brother who committed suicide on Friday.

Lee has posted a series of tweets asking for media attention on his story.

One of his tweets read,

"My brother was a good man, a good father until the pain was to much to bear. Remember this company WWE would take underage children across state lines. He was a perfect victim, father not around and alcoholic mother. These men knew what to look for."

You can read more of his tweets below or on his Twitter page.

Local Interview with Tom Cole Protest Outside WWF https://t.co/Z9Y0MX17a2 via @YouTube



please pass this on, my brother is gone because of the guilt and shame that the WWE caused him. He asked Jerry McDevitt COUNSOL FOR WWE to help him with therapy . He said no. Shame ON YOU! — leecole3 (@leeroycole) February 13, 2021

Media do your job! Stop letting these people win. They will attack me and call me all sorts of names. This is their style. Tommy I will not et you down everyone will know who these people are. If something happens to me you will know why. — leecole3 (@leeroycole) February 13, 2021

WWE Ring Boy Scandal and the coverup that continues 27 years later. https://t.co/AQUrQtNxCV via @YouTube — leecole3 (@leeroycole) February 13, 2021

Donahue on WWF Drug & Sex Scandal in 1992 https://t.co/CbTdWSWU0d via @YouTube — leecole3 (@leeroycole) February 13, 2021

This is my brother Tom when he was 14 years old wearing a WWF cap. This is when the WWE starting grooming him. Mel Phillips would find good looking kids and groom them with lies about working for WWE. VINCE STOOD BYE AND LET IT HAPPEN. He seen these kids everyday. As did Linda! pic.twitter.com/CJSWfSDG2j — leecole3 (@leeroycole) February 13, 2021

My brother was a good man, a good father until the pain was to much to bear. Remember this company WWE would take underage children across state lines. He was a perfect victim, father not around and alcoholic mother. These men knew what to look for. — leecole3 (@leeroycole) February 13, 2021

Note to Vince and Linda, I will do everything in my power "legally" and make sure that you answer for the lives you have destroyed. I ask twitter to please not let these people shut me down. They are despicable human beings. Believe me they will come for me. #thisisfortommy — leecole3 (@leeroycole) February 13, 2021