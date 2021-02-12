WATCH: Seth Rollins Return To SmackDown

Seth Rollins made his appearance tonight on SmackDown as stated last week. WWE had the ring surrounded lumberjack style before he came out to the ring.

The promo was almost like he was going to turn into a babyface, as he said he changed for the better during time away from WWE. He talked about how he is a proud father of a baby girl and that this changed his life in ways he never dreamed of.

Rollins said that being a father has given him a new perception, and that new perception has given him a new vision.

His heel talk made a return.

Rollins stated that he can lead everyone else on SmackDown. He is the great leader that SmackDown needs to push it into the future and make it greater than it already is. During that portion WWE SmackDown Superstars started walking away from ringside as they had heard enough. Both the babyfaces and the heels.

Cesaro remained and had been the last to walk away. As he made his way up to the ramp this had been when Rollins attacked Cesaro. Daniel Bryan came out afterwards to save his tag team partner.