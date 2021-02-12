Backstage Mood In WWE Reportedly Not Good

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the backstage mood in WWE among talent and other employees isn't good at the moment.

The tweet noted there is anger among "everyone from the boys to the road crew."

"Just got a text from a source in St. Pete... the unhappiness and straight up anger backstage is at an all time high level. Everyone from the boys to the road crew are pissed off. Not a good look."

UPDATE:

WWE officials reportedly held a meeting with employees today with them being told they would not be getting promotions, bonuses or raises, according to Fightful Select.

The meeting was not for wrestlers or talent, but employees such as production, crew, and those who work in the offices.

The morale coming out of the meeting was said to be low.

WWE just recorded record financial results for 2020 so it will be interesting to hear why employees are not getting a raise.