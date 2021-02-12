'I See A Lot Of People Straight Up Hating That I’m Getting A World Title Shot' - Tommy Dreamer

Tommy Dreamer will be going up against Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship this Saturday night at Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV. The match was gifted to Dreamer as he is turning 50.

During a recent media call, Dreamer responded to those who criticize older stars for being booked in main event spots.

"I’m not a social justice warrior, but I see a lot of people straight up hating that I’m getting a world title shot for the fact that I’m 50 years old. And they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s so much youth’ and all that stuff. Okay, number one: do you not like me because I’m going to be 50 on my birthday? Like, I’m sorry I’m 50 and I’m still wrestling? But there should never be that about anything. Like, I’ve even said that it’s a gift and it’s something that Rich [Swann] wanted to do. So how do you begrudge someone? David Arquette, someone said, ‘Hey! You’re a big fan. Do you want to wrestle for the world title?’ And that was met with such hatred in this dark day in professional wrestling. Yet here’s a guy… Like, if someone said to me or D’Lo [Brown], ‘Hey, there’s a football game on Sunday. It’s called the Super Bowl. Would you like to play one down?’ I don’t know anybody that wouldn’t say yes."

Thanks to WrestlingInc. for transcription.

