Matt Riddle Signs New WWE Contract Through 2023

In recent weeks there has been much speculation about Matt Riddle and his contract status with WWE.

In a new report from Fightful, it is revealed that Riddle has signed a new contract with WWE, despite reports claiming he hasn't yet signed papers.

There were a few reports recently which suggested Riddle had only agreed to a new deal in principle, but Fightful has now confirmed that he has signed before the end of 2020.

The report adds that Riddle’s new contract replaces his previous one signed in 2018 and he will now be under contract with the company until 2023.

