Update On Peacock's Subscribers vs. Viewership

As reported last month Peacock is set to become the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States from March 2021.

It was reported in official press releases that the NBC streaming service had 33 million subscribers. In an update, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the service isn't as big and popular the press releases have been hyping.

The report notes that the service does have 33 million subscribers, but many of them use the free version, and only around 11.3 million subscribers actually watch the service according to internal documents. The service for those 11.3 million cost $4.99 a month and is ad-free.

The hope from Peacock is their viewership will grow when WWE joins them and they have pitched a bunding deal with ViacomCBS, which would likely see Peacock and Paramount Plus together.

An internal memo from NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell reveals that Peacock would need to merge with WarnerMedia should they wish to compete against Netflix and Hulu.