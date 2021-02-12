NJPW Announces Cards For Castle Attack On February 27& 28

- TenCozy (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) - CHAOS (Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Chase Owens & EVIL) - IWGP Tag Team Championships : Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (c) vs CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) - NEVER Openweight Championship : Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs Great-O-Khan – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship : Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs El Phantasmo – IWGP Intercontinental Championship : Kota Ibushi (c) vs Tetsuya Naito

- Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) - YOSHI-HASHI vs Tanga Loa - Hirooki Goto vs Tama Tonga - KOPW 2021 : Toru Yano vs Chase Owens - Jay White vs Tomohiro Ishii - Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the lineups for both nights of their upcoming Castle Attack event on February 27 & 28.

More Information On WWE Raises And Freezing Promotions

PWInsider is reporting that WWE had informed employees in various departments that there was a freeze on promotions and raises. The belief is that this was done as a financial choice stemming f[...] Feb 12 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE had informed employees in various departments that there was a freeze on promotions and raises. The belief is that this was done as a financial choice stemming f[...]

WATCH: Seth Rollins Return To SmackDown

Seth Rollins made his appearance tonight on SmackDown as stated last week. WWE had the ring surrounded lumberjack style before he came out to the ring. The promo was almost like he was going to turn [...] Feb 12 - Seth Rollins made his appearance tonight on SmackDown as stated last week. WWE had the ring surrounded lumberjack style before he came out to the ring. The promo was almost like he was going to turn [...]

Stan Lane Allegedly The Father Of US Rep Lauren Boebert

According to a post on Twitter, Stan Lane has a daughter, and it is allegedly US Rep Lauren Boebert. The post says the following “Will Stan Lane be there? Perhaps he can introduce his 26 ye[...] Feb 12 - According to a post on Twitter, Stan Lane has a daughter, and it is allegedly US Rep Lauren Boebert. The post says the following “Will Stan Lane be there? Perhaps he can introduce his 26 ye[...]

Roman Reigns "Blockbuster Announcement" Revealed

Tonight's WWE Smackdown kicked off with Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns. Reigns said that Edge got nervous around him last week because Edge knows he would beat him down and claims Edge won't pick him a[...] Feb 12 - Tonight's WWE Smackdown kicked off with Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns. Reigns said that Edge got nervous around him last week because Edge knows he would beat him down and claims Edge won't pick him a[...]

Reason For WWE WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sale Delay

According to Wrestlevotes, WWE representatives were in the Tampa Bay area recently for Super Bowl, gathering information on how to safely proceed with Wrestlemania 37. This has resulted in the delay o[...] Feb 12 - According to Wrestlevotes, WWE representatives were in the Tampa Bay area recently for Super Bowl, gathering information on how to safely proceed with Wrestlemania 37. This has resulted in the delay o[...]

Jon Moxley To Wrestle On Next Week's AEW Dark

AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will go up against Jon Cruz on AEW Dark on Tuesday next week. Below is the updated card: - Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz- Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti- Aaron Solow vs. Eddie K[...] Feb 12 - AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will go up against Jon Cruz on AEW Dark on Tuesday next week. Below is the updated card: - Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz- Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti- Aaron Solow vs. Eddie K[...]

Backstage Mood In WWE Reportedly Not Good

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the backstage mood in WWE among talent and other employees isn't good at the moment. The tweet noted there is anger among "everyone from the b[...] Feb 12 - Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the backstage mood in WWE among talent and other employees isn't good at the moment. The tweet noted there is anger among "everyone from the b[...]

Charlotte Flair Posts ‘Progress’ Photo In Revealing Red Bikini

Charlotte Flair has revealed a new hot mirror selfie on Friday, displaying her impressive figure in a revealing red bikini. Flair posted the photos with a caption which read, "progress ⚓️". Chec[...] Feb 12 - Charlotte Flair has revealed a new hot mirror selfie on Friday, displaying her impressive figure in a revealing red bikini. Flair posted the photos with a caption which read, "progress ⚓️". Chec[...]

Roman Reigns To Make “Blockbuster Announcement” Tonight On SmackDown

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will make a “blockbuster announcement” regarding the Universal Championship this evening on Friday Night SmackDonw on FOX. Reigns’ WrestleMania o[...] Feb 12 - WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will make a “blockbuster announcement” regarding the Universal Championship this evening on Friday Night SmackDonw on FOX. Reigns’ WrestleMania o[...]

'I See A Lot Of People Straight Up Hating That I’m Getting A World Title Shot' - Tommy Dreamer

Tommy Dreamer will be going up against Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship this Saturday night at Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV. The match was gifted to Dreamer as he is turning 50. During [...] Feb 12 - Tommy Dreamer will be going up against Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship this Saturday night at Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV. The match was gifted to Dreamer as he is turning 50. During [...]

WrestleCon Announces Modified Protocols For WrestleMania Week Events

WrestleCon will be apart of WrestleMania 37 week in Tampa, with modified protocols for the convention which will take place April 8th-11th, 2021. Below is the press full release: We are pleased to a[...] Feb 12 - WrestleCon will be apart of WrestleMania 37 week in Tampa, with modified protocols for the convention which will take place April 8th-11th, 2021. Below is the press full release: We are pleased to a[...]

Seth Rollins Comments Ahead Of His SmackDown Return Tonight

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins will is set to make his return to SmackDown tonight. This will be his first appearance on the blue-brand since November when took some time off from WWE to be with his fian[...] Feb 12 - WWE Superstar Seth Rollins will is set to make his return to SmackDown tonight. This will be his first appearance on the blue-brand since November when took some time off from WWE to be with his fian[...]

Asuka Says Ric Flair Is The Most Famous Wrestling Name In Japan

On Twitter, Asuka tweeted a message to Ric Flair calling him the most famous wrestling star in Japan. She told The Nature Boy not to interfere in her match against Lacey Evans at the upcoming Eliminat[...] Feb 12 - On Twitter, Asuka tweeted a message to Ric Flair calling him the most famous wrestling star in Japan. She told The Nature Boy not to interfere in her match against Lacey Evans at the upcoming Eliminat[...]

Christian Casanova Signs Deal With WWE

A report from Fightful reveals WWE has signed independent wrestler Christian Casanova. Casanova has been a pro wrestling for the last seven years and has worked mainly in the northeast of the USA. He[...] Feb 12 - A report from Fightful reveals WWE has signed independent wrestler Christian Casanova. Casanova has been a pro wrestling for the last seven years and has worked mainly in the northeast of the USA. He[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Comments On WWE Return Rumors

During a recent interview with Metro in the United Kingdom, Davey Boy Smith Jr. commented on WWE return rumors: "There has been interest in me going to NXT down here in Orlando. I live down here in[...] Feb 12 - During a recent interview with Metro in the United Kingdom, Davey Boy Smith Jr. commented on WWE return rumors: "There has been interest in me going to NXT down here in Orlando. I live down here in[...]

LISTEN: WNS Podcast #478 - Hole In One!

Episode 478 - Hole in One - Listen to our potty humor as we talk about what happened to Nia Jax, our frustration with Raw, and our thoughts on Dynamite! Tune in below. Your browser does not support[...] Feb 12 - Episode 478 - Hole in One - Listen to our potty humor as we talk about what happened to Nia Jax, our frustration with Raw, and our thoughts on Dynamite! Tune in below. Your browser does not support[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals His Frustrations About TNA’s Marketing

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed his frustrations with how TNA Wrestling would market itself outside of television. "TNA did not do a good job marketing TNA outside of th[...] Feb 12 - During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed his frustrations with how TNA Wrestling would market itself outside of television. "TNA did not do a good job marketing TNA outside of th[...]

Matt Riddle Signs New WWE Contract Through 2023

In recent weeks there has been much speculation about Matt Riddle and his contract status with WWE. In a new report from Fightful, it is revealed that Riddle has signed a new contract with WWE,[...] Feb 12 - In recent weeks there has been much speculation about Matt Riddle and his contract status with WWE. In a new report from Fightful, it is revealed that Riddle has signed a new contract with WWE,[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Vince McMahon Punished Cedric Alexander For 6 Month

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander of the Hurt Business reportedly got himself into trouble with Vince McMahon a while back and was punished for a significant amount of time, Kurt Angle revealed on &lsquo[...] Feb 12 - WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander of the Hurt Business reportedly got himself into trouble with Vince McMahon a while back and was punished for a significant amount of time, Kurt Angle revealed on &lsquo[...]

Update On Peacock's Subscribers vs. Viewership

As reported last month Peacock is set to become the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States from March 2021. It was reported in official press releases that the NBC streaming service h[...] Feb 12 - As reported last month Peacock is set to become the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States from March 2021. It was reported in official press releases that the NBC streaming service h[...]

Update On A SmackDown Elimination Chamber & Other Rumored Matches (Spoilers)

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting there will be a second Elimination Chamber match added to the upcoming pay-per-view event on February 21, 2021. The match will reportedly feature Roman Reig[...] Feb 12 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting there will be a second Elimination Chamber match added to the upcoming pay-per-view event on February 21, 2021. The match will reportedly feature Roman Reig[...]

Alexa Bliss Stalker Has Account Suspended From Twitter

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has been dealing with a social meida stalker named Albert Little 666 who was sending some rather scary and threatening tweets to her fiance Ryan Cabrera. One of those [...] Feb 12 - WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has been dealing with a social meida stalker named Albert Little 666 who was sending some rather scary and threatening tweets to her fiance Ryan Cabrera. One of those [...]

NJPW Announces Cards For Castle Attack On February 27& 28

