Carlito Reveals Why He Returned To WWE

Carlito made a surprise return during the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match and this was the first time he had been in a WWE ring in over 10 years.

During the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Carlito was asked by Graves why he made a return to the company after so long.

Here is what he said:

"What brought me back… I just didn’t like the way things ended. I didn’t expect it to take 10 years to get back. I just wanted to, at least if I came back one time, I just wanted to leave a better taste, feel like… bury the hatchet or whatever. Just everything is on the up and up, you know, happy to be back, happy to be around, and if that was my last time, I was just glad to finally get a chance to come back and end on better terms."

