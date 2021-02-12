Legendary Pro Wrestling Trainer Rusty Brooks Passes Away Aged 63

Rusty Brooks, a wrestler, and much-respected trainer has sadly passed away at the age of 63, Greg Oliver of SLAM Wrestling reports.

In WWF he was used as an enhancement talent for the company back in the ’80s. Brooks began his wrestling career in the early ’80s and was trained by Boris Malenko and Jim Isler.

During his wrestling career and during his retirement, Brooks opened up a wrestling school called, “Rusty Brooks Pro-Wrestling Academy”, where he would train the likes of Gangrel, Luna Vachon, Norman Smiley, MVP and Konnor (The Ascension).

WrestlingngNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.