PHOTO: Rhea Ripley Reveals A Hot New Look

I’m an odd combination of “Really Sweet” and “Don’t Mess With Me!” 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xtT1sYT3YY

"I’m an odd combination of ‘Really Sweet’ and ‘Don’t Mess With Me!’"

The former NXT Women’s Champion revealed the new look on Twitter which also revealed new attire. She posted.

Rhea Ripley has a new look and we love it!

