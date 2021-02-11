Did Vince McMahon Really Want To Run An Incest Storyline?

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is often never far from an eyebrow-raising story, be it cool or just damn right bizarre, but one story that often resurfaces is the rumor that McMahon pitched an incest storyline some time ago.

The rumored storyline would have seen himself or Shane McMahon reveal themselves as the father of Stephanie McMahon’s baby.

On the most recent episode of ‘Something To Wrestle With’ with Conrad Thompson, Bruce Prichard cleared up the rumor noting that it was a joke and nobody would even consider something like that.

Bruce said:

"It just didn’t happen because if it did happen, it’d be a joke.

He did not want to run an incest angle, he asked a question one time, what if he was the father? That’s it."