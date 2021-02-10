Impact Wrestling To Launch New Show on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release:

February 10, 2021

IMPACT WRESTLING ADDS NEW WEEKLY TV SHOW BEFORE THE IMPACT

WILL FEATURE EXCLUSIVE MATCH & INSIDER VIEWS EVERY TUESDAY AT 7pm ET/4pm PT ON AXS TV

A new one-hour weekly TV show from IMPACT Wrestling© – BEFORE THE IMPACT© – will debut next Tuesday, February 16, on AXS TV, it was announced last night.

‘BTI’ will air at 7pm ET/4pm PT every Tuesday night on AXS TV® as a lead-in to the action-packed flagship IMPACT! show which airs at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Nashville-based sportscaster Jon Burton will be BTI’s host. The NewsChannel5 anchor will be joined by reporters Gia Miller and Josh Mathews.

Mathews, who also serves as BTI’s senior producer, said: “BTI will feature in-depth previews of the biggest matches, exclusive interviews with IMPACT Wrestling stars, behind-the-scenes access you won’t see anywhere else and an exclusive match each week.”

BTI will feature exclusive news on the pro-wrestling industry from insider George Iceman – the “Iceman’s Intel” segment is expected to be a highlight of BTI.

“BEFORE THE IMPACT will be IMPACT Wrestling’s version of a pregame show,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Fans have been asking for more IMPACT action on AXS TV and we’re excited to debut a new show and format with BTI.”

The premiere installment of BEFORE THE IMPACT will feature a collision between Team XXXL and the recently reformed, new-look Decay.

