John Cena Trends Online Due To A My Hero Academia Poster

John Cena has been trending online as of late due to him posting a My Hero Academia poster on his Instagram account.

My Hero Academia is a popular anime and manga series created by Kohei Horikoshi. Funimation, the company that licenses the anime series here in the United States, Australia and the UK, commented on his post with the “looking eyes” emote.

John Cena is known to post random images on his IG account, and this isn't really the first random thing he has posted there. The reason it went viral is due to this poster being similar to Cena's trademark "You Can't See Me" gesture.