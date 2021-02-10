Bill Dundee And The Undertaker Involved In Love Triangle Before Taker Left For WWE

Bill Dundee maybe a name you remember from way back in the day. He was heavily involved in the Memphis wrestling scene.

Dundee says that he had some heat with Taker before Taker had went off to work for WWE. Bill Dundee spoke to Sportskeeda about his backstage heat with The Deadman himself.

“I didn’t know what was wrong with Big Mark. I just tried to help just like everybody else did, but here is the thing for all you guys out there. If two guys get involved with the same girl, it never works that good. I knew this young lady, and he knew her and I think he ended up marrying. Anyway, I don’t know, I don’t give a f*** with it. So, that was that.”

Dundee said that both he and The Undertaker ended up knowing a woman, and that Dundee feels that the woman might have given The Undertaker the wrong impression of how he is. It wasn't said who this woman was. Bill also claimed The Undertaker was responsible for him not working in WWE.