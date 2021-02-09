Mike Chioda Reveals Most Arrogant Wrestler Back In The Day

During the most recent episode of Mike Chioda’s podcast, the former WWE ref was asked about unpleasant experiences backstage. He mentioned Sid Vicious as being one of the most arrogant wrestlers.

"Let’s see. I got to go back 30 something years from here. I’d probably say, not an unpleasant experience, maybe for me so much, but probably Sid Vicious was one of the most arrogant guys back in the day. He had the no fk give attitude. Don’t give a sh*t about anything, to be honest with you. So, and when he was in his prime, yeah, I’d probably have to say Sid Vicious as you never knew what he was going to do in the ring as well.

You know, whether he was going to blow a gasket or blow a lid or whatever, so. I always kept my distance from that guy."