RUSH, Dragon Lee, Bestia Del Ring Sign New ROH Deals
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2021
ROH issued the following:
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that two-time ROH World Champion RUSH and ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee have re-signed with the company, and their father, Bestia del Ring, also has signed a contract.
RUSH, Lee and Bestia are members of La Faccion Ingobernable, one of ROH’s leading factions.
The intense, hard-hitting RUSH has been nearly unbeatable since making his ROH debut in December 2018. One of only five men to regain the ROH World Championship, “El Toro Blanco” has been pinned just once in ROH.
Lee, who made his ROH debut in 2016, has held the ROH World Television Title since taking it from Shane Taylor at Final Battle in December 2019. There are few wrestlers in the world who can match Lee’s incredible athleticism.
Bestia, the LFI patriarch, made his presence felt in ROH when he nailed Brody King with a steel chair to help RUSH retain his title at Final Battle in December. Bestia has been wrestling for more than 25 years and has a well-deserved reputation for being one of Mexico’s roughest, toughest rudos (villains).
Sarah Logan And Erik Welcome A Baby Boy Sarah Logan and Erik of the Viking Raiders are proud parents to a baby boy. Erik revealed on social media Raymond Cash Rowe was born following Logan's 44 hours of labor! Erik has been off WWE
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Feb. 8, 2021) The following are the results of the February 8, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Shane McMahon returned, and he and Adam Pearce announced a big WWE Championship match for the Elimination
Preview For Tonight's Monday Night RAW Episode As announced a bit ago, Orton vs McIntyre is going to be happening on this weeks episode of RAW. Alongside that, you can expect the following to be the key points WWE is focusing on tonight. A face
Mick Foley Sends Well Wishes to Terry Funk Mick Foley took to his Facebook page to send well wishes to Terry Funk after reports that Funk is dealing with serious pain issues relating to his hip. Foley posted on his Facebook account:
