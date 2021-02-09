Update On The Production Of The AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW is set to hold their very first Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament this month with matches taking place both in the US and Japan.

Additional details about that tournament were revealed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio today.

The Japanese matches will be filmed at the Ice Ribbon Dojo on a closed set, according to Dave Meltzer who also reports AEW Women’s World champion Hikaru Shida is currently in Japan and producing the Japanese match brackets for the tournament.

The winner of the Japanese bracket will head to the United States to challenge the winner of the US bracket.

AEW is reportedly working on "something cool" with regards to airing the Japanese matches.